YP Letters: Taking control of our country drove the vote to leave EU

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

THE unbridled monolithic, undemocratic “Henry VIII” behemoth that is the EU, is exactly why I and probably many others, voted Leave (Peter Lilley, The Yorkshire Post, September 9).

Our desire to leave the EU was quite simply about this country having control of its affairs. But some, including the broadcasting media, insisted upon more specific reasons, so they honed it down to things like ‘immigration’ and ‘contributions to the EU’, which are just a part of the whole.

There are myriad reasons for seeking to leave, and they’re collectively about control, because that’s what we don’t have.

From: David Downs, Mountbatten Avenue, Sandal, Wakefield.

I HAVE read many letters relating to the consequences of Jeremy Cobyn and his left-wing colleagues forming the next government.

However, I doubt that the vast majority of his potential supporters, these being in the main, the lower paid civil servants, the general working class and naive students, read The Yorkshire Post and, therefore, the comments and observations of its readers.

Every speech that Jeremy Corbyn currently makes, supported and publicised by the BBC, is nothing but pure electioneering in the manner typical of Donald Trump. And what is the Conservative Party publicly doing about it? To put it politely: nothing!

From: Thomas Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

LET us be clear, Lord Wallace of Saltaire (The Yorkshire Post, September 11) does not believe in the nation state, nor does he believe in democracy, which is why he can write an article on the subject of Brexit without once using that word. He believes that those who aspire to live in a country that makes its own laws through parliamentary democracy are fantasists.

We are entitled to assume that Lord Wallace and his party, the Liberal Democrats, will use all their endeavours to keep us in the EU and, given the chance, will happily sign us up to the full-strength EU, including the Euro, borderless countries and an EU army.

Goodbye to the UK as we know it, as we are slowly subsumed into the EU.

Lord Wallace has only one obstacle – the voters – that bane of his life who consistently banish his party to the fringes of Parliament, will not stand for it. So maybe it is he who is the fantasist?