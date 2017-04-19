YP Letters: Taking offence at Peter Alliss in over-sensitive world

From: Richard Barrand, Shepley.

MY wife showed me an article in Life & Style (The Yorkshire Post, April 12) in which Stephanie Smith comments about Peter Alliss and his various remarks made during the BBC coverage of the Masters. All, in the main, referring to the opposite sex. She suggests that “his musings are from a bygone era” and infers that he is past his sell-by date.

As an octogenarian myself, older than Alliss, I write to defend him and his musings and suggest to Stephanie Smith that she might do well to reflect on her own musings. Also I would refer her to the same day’s articles in the Post itself. One from Bernard Ingham refers to the fact that “the world is becoming ever more sensitive” which enables some people to suggest that those who offend their sensitivities may be berated as a menace to society.

At the side of that is GP Taylor saying what a complicated age we now live in and how we are “becoming obsessed with claiming for everything”. Please, all you ‘youngsters’, is it not time for you to take a step back and review where you are going? The world does not owe you a living. The pendulum has swung too far.

As for Peter Alliss, I have enjoyed his golf commentaries for many years, following on from Henry Longhurst so well, and long may he continue.