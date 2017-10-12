YP Letters: Thank you NHS – and Pinderfields Hospital – for going the extra mile to care for our son

From: Andrew and Carli Whitaker, Garforth.

THIS is the text of a letter that we have sent to NHS chief executive Simon Stevens, and the head of Pinderfields Hospital. As a family, we have been so impressed with the care our son Toby (12) received recently that we felt compelled to share it.

“I am writing to commend your staff that dealt with our 12-year-old son on his arrival to Pinderfields A&E on Thursday evening. Toby had broken his arm while backflipping on our trampoline at home.

I just wanted to thank your staff for making what could have been an incredibly stressful experience an absolute breeze.

Toby suffers from anxiety, especially associated with being ill, but every member of staff put him at ease and were simply wonderful.

On arriving at A&E we were told to go straight through to the bays and not sit in the waiting room, within minutes Toby had been seen by Sister Lorna, was weighed and given pain relief while arrangements were made for X-ray.

While waiting in X-ray, Lorna, who should have finished her shift 40 minutes earlier, came to see Toby to explain who would be looking after him now and that everything would be ok.

The ladies who took the X-rays were kind and gentle, as were the nurses in A&E who put on a back slab to make Toby comfortable for his stay on gate 46. The X-rays showed both bones in his forearm were broken and we had to have more X-rays done as there was a fracture to his elbow as well which needed more investigation.

The porters were fantastic, the nursing staff on A&E, as well as on gate 46, could not have done more to assist Toby and make him comfortable. The play leader was super friendly as well.

The consultants who came to see him on the ward to discuss his operation were fantastic too, as was the anaesthetist. Toby was even given the option to just breathe in the gas before the cannula was inserted which calmed his worries greatly.

Toby was in theatre for two and a half hours having a rod inserted into one of his bones, Alyssia let me know it was taking a bit longer than expected but that all was well and Toby was fine.

When back on the ward, Toby was sick a couple of times and the staff were so attentive and kind. We were able to leave around 8.30 pm after he’d managed to eat and drink without being sick.

I just wanted to let you know how fabulous all the staff were, from reception, to consultants to the cleaners, everyone was polite, professional and cared above and beyond what we expected.

Too often the NHS is slated for its failings and I just wanted to acknowledge that despite Toby’s injury being an everyday, mundane operation, the care we received on all fronts was exceptional.”