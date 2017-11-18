YP Letters: The Brexit critics who do not help generate a better future

From: J.A.King, Thurgoland. Sheffield.

I READ your letters (The Yorkshire Post, November 14) noting that there is much opposition to the negative misinformation presented by the media and political commentators. Not one of these people will generate any meaningful business or work that will generate a brighter future for this country, when we leave the EU.

I am fed up with political correspondents trying to thrust their opinion to us, as I have been on this planet long enough to be able to make up my own mind. More to the point, they are no wiser than you or I and do not know the outcome of the Brexit negotiations – they are just making wild guesses.

The people that will make this country able to stand on its own two feet will be the entrepreneurs, manufacturers, businessmen, salesmen, deal-makers, farmers and the go-getters of this world, people prepared to do something with a positive attitude.

Now to all those intelligent people, many of whom receive funding in some form or other from the EU, I suggest they spend some time in the outside world and get some real education about what goes on in this country. It could be that they gain some useful education and become more rounded individuals.

From: David Butcher, Bence Lane, Darton, Barnsley.

IT is arguable, that apart from the vote to join the EU in 1975, the Brexit vote is the first time since the war that a government policy has been decided upon by most of the people who voted.

Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair created their mayhem having only obtained 42 per cent of the popular vote. The problem in the UK and EU is that people take the trouble to vote, but end up with awful governments.

From: LN Clark, Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough.

SOME 70 years ago three family members were killed in action, defending our independence against brutal attempts at domination. My aunt, a French teacher, had her cover blown by collaborators in France. Her remains were never found.

Michel Barnier, Jean-Claude Junker and Donald Tusk have no grasp of the UK’s insular ethos and global outlook, but the memory of those tragic deaths does not fade. The stern attitude of EU negotiators and promises of punishment, because we have chosen freedom, evokes the most disturbing comparisons.