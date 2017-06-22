YP Letters: Theresa May needs support in tough times

From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.

WHO would like to be in Theresa May’s designer shoes (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, June 20)? She must be wondering what terrible event is going to happen next. She has had the terrible terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, the most horrific fire to happen in London and now the mosque incident.

She is in the unenviable position that her colleagues are jockeying for position and knows that they can now influence her position. She has Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon snapping at her heels and the DUP wanting concessions for supporting her.

It is essential after all the upheaval that we control our borders; we do not want European courts interfering with our justice system.

The Queen has stated that the whole country is in sombre mood. I would go further and say we feel worried, vulnerable and very unsettled. I hope for the immediate future Mrs May’s colleagues stand by her and support her as the country does not need any more disruption at this extremely worrying time.

From: Ken Walton, Ferncliffe Drive, Baildon, Shipley.

IN my 75 years, I cannot recall a time when life has been so uncertain – and I was a young adult at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Horrors are happening on a regular basis. Our government is weak and ineffective, as is the opposition. Our infrastructure has crumbled.

Our beloved NHS cannot afford to pay their staff properly When they cannot afford a toilet in a gastroenterology unit, things must be bad.

Our security systems have been cut so hard they cannot do their job to the level needed.

People are fixated on immigration at a time when we need these people. Which one of us does not have an immigrant in our family history?

Note my age! Our local authorities cannot fulfil their obligations to our elderly.

Since 1945, there has never been a time when we more need a Government of National Unity, or a coalition, to identify what needs to be fixed, agree on a strategy and get the job sorted.

The effect on the noisy extremists on all sides will be massive and I, for one, can’t wait to show them up for being totally self-centred. They are a minority who, frankly, could usefully be ignored.

The country is going to hell in a handcart and we should not let these failed people take us there. We need at this uncertain time to concentrate on our priorities.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

I SIMPLY cannot fathom just where the media is going with their reporting of the dreadful Grenfell Towers fire. They seem to me to be putting the blame onto Theresa May.

The hate on display by people at the scene was nothing sort of disgusting. The BBC certainly need someone to trim their feathers. What should have been shown, and reported, was all the caring love and support that was given to all these people who have come to our country and were seemingly well provided for until the fire. I hope and pray life will become easier for them.

From: Terry Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough.

BOTH Lord Haskins (The Yorkshire Post, June 15) and Sir Andrew Cook (June 17) appear to talk down Brexit. How do they know that their predicted doom and gloom will come about?

Neither of them do.

Sir Andrew’s suggestion that Nick Clegg should be given a job in the negotiations of Brexit is beyond me and many others – I would not pay him in washers.

If there is anyone else more of a moaner and a doom and gloom merchant than him, I have yet to meet them. What gives them the right to talk our country down?

We appear to have many opportunities ahead of us, many businesses are looking forward to the challenge of both the existing European and new worldwide markets.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

IF the ‘Remain’ campaign had prevailed, I wonder how many of those who favoured it would have complained that there were no terms and conditions qualifying Britain’s continued membership?

The electorate was given two simple, stark and unconditional options – ‘Leave’ or ‘Remain’. It decided to leave – that is the issue. And whatever divisions Remain supporters perceive following that decision, they are nothing compared to the deep and lasting conflict politicians will invite if they disregard it.

From: Keith Turnbull, Ryton Way, Doncaster.

YOUR correspondent B Murray of Grenoside shows concern about student votes distorting the election results in university areas.

Do these concerns recognise that in this election Conservative votes accounted for 42.4 per cent of the votes cast, yet the 318 Conservative seats account for 48.9 per cent of the 650 seats allocated?

The total Conservative and DUP vote only accounted for 43.3 per cent of the total vote.

In addition to the possible problems of appearing to take sides in Northern Ireland, how should the other 57.7 per cent of voters feel when their votes are not fully recognised?

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

IN the final paragraph of Monday’s editorial (The Yorkshire Post, June 19), you state “it is impossible to predict the result of the negotiations”. This surely makes a very significant point, namely that those of us who voted Remain knew what we were voting for. Those who voted Brexit hadn’t a clue.

You state in the same paragraph that “Britain’s people were decisive in their wish to leave the EU”. I would point out that if just two voters in 100 had voted Remain instead of Brexit, it would have been a dead heat. I hardly think that could be called “decisive”, especially as many who voted out were seduced into doing so by some pretty dubious campaigning.