YP Letters: These actions should be classed as war crimes

From: D S Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds

FOREIGN Secretary Boris Johnson offering £9m to Libya to counter terrorism and mass migration comes as quite a surprise, when not long ago then Prime Minister David Cameron couldn’t bomb Colonel Gadaffi into oblivion fast enough, estimated at £300m.

Far from celebrating democracy, as David Cameron boasted of in a photo shoot, Libya is now gripped by civil war as rival factions from the former three areas fight over its oil wealth .

It is now like Iraq after Tony Blair’s similar intervention – in other words hell on earth.

Whatever Colonel Gadaffi did or did not do right, then Libya was an orderly society with no problem of hundreds of thousands of migrants setting sail across the Mediterranean Sea.

Why we allow our political leaders to repeatedly go on such ego trips in millions of pounds at first, then more after, with serious repercussions here as in Manchester and London, causing even greater human cost is a complete mystery.

Why aren’t such reckless actions ever punished as the war crimes they are?