YP Letters: Time for a change of tack from BBC political interviewers

From: John Redfearn, Pickering.

HAVING watched the Andrew Marr Show on a Sunday morning for several weeks, I’m not pleased with the way the BBC presenter asks questions of the interviewee.

Recently the Prime Minister had to interrupt him by saying ‘let me finish’. However, when Andrew Marr questioned Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, she never gave him chance to interrupt by being decisive with her answers and so clear and direct, perhaps someone to watch in the future. I feel it is time for a different interviewer, one who is not inclined to interrupt.

Another interviewer, Laura Kuenssberg, I find is far too aggressive and almost rude in her interviews. Perhaps a move back to ITV would be good.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

I WAS amazed to listen to Robert Peston on ITV news interviewing Mrs May and asking her if her husband had been a great support to her in these “troubled times”. Can you imagine the outrage if he’d asked Jeremy Corbyn the same point?

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

WE now appear to have two parties who are not inspiring the voters and are failing to provide any long-term solutions to the many problems facing the UK.

Watching minority governments systematically dismantling the work of the previous government is a costly price to pay to run a country.

Is it not time to ditch the first-past-the-post election system (Don Burslam, The Yorkshire Post, October 6) for proportional representation which is used successfully by many democratic countries, including Scotland?

Unfortunately the political parties in England are guaranteed to provide poor government for the foreseeable future. It would appear that the Labour and Conservative turkeys are not prepared to vote for a much-needed Christmas.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THERESA May’s conference speech, in which she offered hope to young people owning their own home, was almost an echo of the Margaret Thatcher years.

Years ago I was a driver for a company director whose company supplied goods such as heating boilers and plumbing materials etc.

He told me that Margaret Thatcher had done his company a world of good as everyone who bought a home had to have heating and lighting and his company reaped the benefit. Home-owning can only be a good thing as it provides work for all.