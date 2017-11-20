YP Letters: Time that Government cracked down on tax exiles

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

IN the 1960s, Crown Dependencies provided succour for greedy malcontents, described as ‘tax exiles’.

With rare exceptions, they were and are an unpleasant breed and on balance, the UK was better off without them.

Fifty years later, they and their corporate chums have turned tax-dodging on an industrial scale, into a form of religion. I recall a tax-haven MP describing his parliament to me as “more like a masonic coven than anything democratic”.

The historic failure of Labour and Tory governments to take effective steps makes me wonder if Westminster is any better.

We have a noble lord whose ‘non-dom’ status spares him the tiresome business of paying tax; but allows him to sit in the Upper House and, presumably, claim his £300 per day (tax free?) attendance allowance if he so desires. Is he alone?

Westminster has the ultimate responsibility for the goings-on in the Crown Dependencies. It is supposed to ensure their ‘good governance’ – a phrase so malleable as to have lawyers drooling.

The recent revelations are described as ‘Paradise papers’; isn’t ‘Parasite’ more apt?

With a UK Budget due on Wednesday, perhaps action would help to ensure this Government’s survival.