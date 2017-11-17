YP Letters: Time to think about role of the military

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

WITH the departure of Sir Michael Fallon, the Secretary for Defence, the opportunity could be taken to focus on this country’s defence policies. Can anyone claim that our limited capability has been used to advantage? On the contrary.

First of all we are blundering out of Europe so prejudicing co-ordination with the forces of our near neighbours. We long ago lost our Empire and our economic situation precludes our abilities to respond effectively to global crises. This does not seem to stop the posturing and gratuitous involvement in troubles across the world.

My advice to Gavin Williamson would be to pursue a policy for non-interference in overseas affairs unless vital interests are involved. All the advice from the military should be treated with the utmost scepticism and caution and we should now adopt a policy commensurate with our reduced capability and status.

The power of the top brass is biassed in favour of increasing their vast empire in Whitehall. The civilian complement is numbered in hundreds of thousands. Any further adventures in the Middle East should be looked at askance.

From: Adrian Cooper, Ilkley.

PLEASE can someone tell me the qualifications that Gavin Williamson has to be Defence Secretary. Apart from running Theresa May’s leadership contest, and being born in Scarborough, I don’t believe he’s done anything to qualify him to lead our Armed Forces.

What about pedestrians?

From: Bryan Smith, Quarrie Dene Court, Leeds.

THERE has been much controversy over the Leeds City Council policy of developing cycle lanes.

As a departure, and a more resident-friendly initiative, why not develop ‘pedestrian superhighways’ – pavements?

The sidewalks of the city are packed with tawdry patio furniture (of little use in mid-November) and A-Boards (some quite large) to the extent that the free passage along our streets is dangerously obstructive for the aged; disabled; visually impaired; wheelchair and mobility scooter users; large buggies and even families with small children.

The planters, balloons and over-sized advertising boards, as well as music blaring out at all hours, needs to be controlled.

The pavements belong to pedestrians, not insecure cafe owners who think that they have just invented coffee.

Price to pay for parking

From: Philip Shields, First Avenue, Bridlington.

I DO think we should pay for parking at hospitals, as long as the money is invested into maintaining and improving parking provision (Robert Halfon, The Yorkshire Post, November 14).

Parking spaces cost money to provide, and motorists should budget for this expense as they must for fuel and insurance. The annoyance at having to pay a parking fee pales into insignificance compared to the stress of not being able to find somewhere to park as a patient or visitor: most big hospitals have very inadequate parking.

When I used to visit St James’s Hospital in Leeds, I was always relieved to find plenty of parking in the multi-storey car park, even if it was rather expensive.

Don’t shirk on sprinklers

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

THE Government is to spend £1.3m on sprinkler systems for Parliament as precaution against fire. No problem with that, but I do object to the Government denying thousands of families in UK’s high-rise properties the right to have sprinkler systems in their buildings.

Independent research has shown that sprinklers are highly effective – extinguishing or containing 99 per cent of cases.

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower block disaster, the Government should give the necessary money to local authorities to carry out this vital work.

Making our taxes add up

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

THE distinction in meaning of the words ‘avoid’ and ‘evade’ is very slight. Surely it is not beyond our Government to find some way to prevent both avoidance and evasion when it comes to tax? A friend of mine suggested that if all PAYE tax went up by a penny in the pound, and all tax loopholes closed, the country would be better off anyway. Fairer than the present system, I suggest.

Shearer right to speak out

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

ALAN Shearer, one of the great goalscorers, is worried about the effect of heading a football 150 times a day – and whether this explains former players suffering from dementia. Well, it would be surprising if it had no effect. So, Shearer’s BBC TV programme will increase research into the subject. And that’s a good thing.

Top marks for design

From: Mrs J Wolfe, Sutherland Road, Halifax.

I AM sure Harrods Christmas windows will be wonderful, but the M&S windows in Halifax will take some beating. I can’t find adjectives to describe them! They are simply breathtaking.

Credit must be given to the designer and those who create the displays which are a festive feast for the eyes!