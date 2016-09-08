YP Letters: Too many care homes are still falling short of standards

From: Coun Peter Gruen (Lab), Health Scrutiny Board, Civic Hall, Leeds.

WHEN, last year, the Leeds Health Scrutiny Board first started to monitor the CQC (Care Quality Commission) ratings handed out to residential and nursing care homes, we were alarmed.

The first few batches of such judgements showed that, in Leeds, only approximately 50 per cent of homes were accorded a ‘good’ judgement.

The other 50 per cent were found to either ‘require improvement’ or to be ‘inadequate’.

At that time we were advised that these early inspections concentrated on establishments where there were some concerns and we should expect later judgements to be more positive.

I am afraid these aspirations have not materialised. The latest three month batch of CQC results, between April and July 2016, shows that out of 60 inspections:

33 ‘good’ judgements;

26 ‘requires improvement’ judgements;

one ‘inadequate’ judgement.

It is reassuring that, where in a few cases, further action became necessary, the council’s Adult Care Service has suspended placements to homes.

Sadly therefore there is a continuing trend which is causing the Scrutiny Board much concern.

The fact that only 50 per cent of private sector provision is deemed to be good, is simply not good enough.

The reasons for such sluggish performance are also consistent – inferior leadership, insufficient care and quality and not sufficiently good relationships with residents.

We know that we all at some stage have to make the most difficult and emotive decisions about our loved ones and determine whether or not they can stay independent at home or need increased care and security.

Our burden would be eased if we were reassured that those care homes close to us will offer ‘good’ or perhaps even ‘outstanding’ care.

There is one bright note, namely that all three of the council-run homes were recently re-inspected and achieved ‘good’ ratings.

So the lesson is that it can be done and I call on the private providers to be fair with Leeds residents and up their commitment, leadership, supervision and resource.

Until they do, our Scrutiny Board will continue to challenge the disappointing results.