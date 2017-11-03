YP Letters: Tories have a long way to go to win trust

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), The Beeches, Great Habton.

ROBERT Halfon would like the Conservative party to create a ladder of opportunity (The Yorkshire Post, October 28). I list three matters which would prevent this.

Firstly, small and medium-sized businesses are closing in their thousands. This is largely the result of competition from big business, the internet and supermarkets.

The supermarket revolution is tacitly supported by all political parties: when the issue of a new superstore came to Malton, the coalition Government refused to call in the planning application which, it turned out, had been granted in flagrant disregard of national policy.

Secondly, the Conservative party is the only UK political party which supports and promotes fracking. This will result in the widespread industrialisation of vast areas of countryside and completely destroy the tourist economy.

House prices are already falling in licensed areas, and in the absence of adequate compensation for businesses and householders, this will destroy public faith in the concept of a property-owning society which is supposed to underpin public confidence in a capitalist economy.

Thirdly, even the most fervent supporters of Brexit acknowledge that there will be an immediate negative impact on the economy, particularly as our financial services industry migrates to the Continent. They agree it will take years to recover.

I am a conventional Englishman and so not naturally anti-conservative. The Conservative party will have to go much further than Robert Halfon suggests if it is going to regain the trust and support of people like me.

PC drain on the police

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Gawthorpe, Bingley.

HOW gratifying to read the common sense article by my excellent MP for Shipley, Philip Davies (The Yorkshire Post, October 26). He lambasts the police for concentrating on the easy “low hanging fruit” of false crime detection related to political correctness and the now fashionable ‘hate crime’, while wasting valuable manpower resources that should be directed at real criminality.

The politically correct concept introduced by lily-livered liberals towards the end of the previous century has been expanded out of all recognition.

A whole new industry has emerged employing vast staff numbers and massive expense, these vital resources are desperately needed in better priority areas. It is time to put a full stop to politically correct gerrymandering!

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

IN many respects, crime is on the increase in the UK. Many people seem to want to see more policemen on the beat and are complaining about Government “cuts” as causing more crime.

Some folk are reassured by seeing policemen on the streets, but crooks and crime have changed. There is far more cyber crime and we need more policemen and women to be fully trained to deal with this.

When our police forces carry out raids, especially drug-related searches, they come across numerous computers, many of which are stolen, many are encrypted, and it takes too long for the few fully trained officers to sort out all the items found.

Having even more police walking our streets is not going to help very much.

Committed to conservation

From: Amanda Anderson, Director, The Moorland Association

IN response to articles on ‘Yorkshire’s ‘appalling’ record of cruelty to birds of prey’ (The Yorkshire Post, November 1), I would like to make clear that thousands of people actively involved in grouse shooting fully wish to see the eradication of all forms of wildlife crime.

These people are working day in, day out delivering a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits – and this includes the conservation of a wide range of bird species.

Any incident of bird of prey persecution is unacceptable and the full force of the law should be felt by those breaking it.

Limits to new Dales homes

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

ALTHOUGH I appreciate that new homes must be built, I was rather perturbed by the Dales National Park Authority stating that 55 or more new homes must be built in the boundaries of the park each year (The Yorkshire Post, October 30).

Is there a time limit on the number of years this carries on? In what year does it stop being a National Park and become a housing estate? The Dales National Park brings many visitors and considerable wealth to the area. As yet I have no knowledge of housing estates giving the same benefits.

Smoke signals over price

From: Giles Roca, Director General, Tobacco Manufacturers Association.

THE study quoted in your report (The Yorkshire Post, October 30) is simply not an accurate reflection of the prices that smokers pay in 2017.

Following the introduction of minimum pack sizes and a minimum excise tax earlier this year, the lowest priced cigarettes are now £7.35, while prices at the premium end of the UK tobacco market have remained about the same at just over £10.

The prices we see on the supermarket shelf for any product category vary to suit the budgets of different customers.

Tobacco is no different.