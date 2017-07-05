YP Letters: Tories will never be forgiven if Northern Ireland reverts to past

From: Robert Reynolds, West Bank, Batley.

LET’S say you are Prime Minister. You call a general election to give yourself a clear mandate for Brexit. You campaign in that election on giving the country strong Government. The result is your party gets a beating and your position is seriously weakened. You now can only govern with the support of others. You must use taxpayer’s money to bribe them, sorry get their support. You see your supporters and national esteem disappearing. What would you do?

It has always been the Conservative Party’s raison d’etre to pursue, obtain and retain power at all costs.

I want to warn the Conservative Party. If your love of power is such that you allow Northern Ireland to fall back into its past, then you will be hated more and never forgiven; a past of civil unrest, violence, murder, bombings in mainland UK and parents fearing for their soldier sons and daughters sent to keep the peace. To every Conservative MP, where is your personal integrity? Your sense of shame? Are you really going to put your party above your country?

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

THE recent debates between Labour and Conservative supporters over who is responsible for austerity appears to ignore some of the other causes.

The first past the post electoral system will continue to provide a continuous supply of weak governments each bent on removing the work of the previous government. The result is billions wasted on political posturing while the country goes to hell on a hand cart. As for retaining and protecting our borders, that is a dream without compulsory ID cards.

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

THERESA May has been accused of taking hostages for declining to give EU citizens in the UK a unilateral guarantee on continued residence. I’ve heard no such comment on European leaders regarding their failure to offer UK citizens in Europe an equivalent guarantee.

She has suggested letting three million EU citizens stay in the UK as a quid pro quo for just under 1.2 million Britons being allowed to remain in Europe. This has been described as inadequate, which clearly it is. A fair deal achieving reciprocity would maintain freedom of movement into the EU for migrants from Britain until the 1.2 million figure for British settlers reaches three million.