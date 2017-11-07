YP Letters: Tory women were sexual predators and I didn’t complain

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

SIR Michael Fallon stands down as Defence Secretary, leaving the Cabinet and his political career in tatters (The Yorkshire Post, November 2) and for what appears to be relatively mild behaviour.

The politically correct brigade are having a field day. Let us get it straight, some women are sexual predators! Do not think they are all innocent.

How do I know? From my experience as a young (age 30) Conservative councillor (Bradford Met) 1973 to 1980. During my seven years in public life, I was propositioned three times by separate women at Conservative Party functions.

All three women were married. I did not run to the Whips’ Office to complain, I thought their efforts complimentary.

I declined all approaches, I was deeply in love with a truly wonderful woman, who was very attractive, with an equally kind generous affectionate personality.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

VERY well said Bill Carmichael (The Yorkshire Post, November 3). This view is probably commonplace wisdom among people of both genders, who see this issue as the current excess.

More people of the media, particularly the broadcasters, should present the same level of common sense and balance. They don’t because for many, their opinionated cause is often more about creating, rather than reporting, news, and it’s especially exciting for them to pick on politicians.

From: Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group, Scarborough.

DESPITE social care being a hot topic at the General Election, ever since then it has been ignored, with just a vague promise of action in the summer via a Green Paper and hints that the dementia tax will be introduced, despite huge unpopularity.

That 1.2m figure is growing every day. Care homes are closing and home care providers are handing back unviable contracts because there simply isn’t enough money in the system to keep on delivering the right level of care.

The forthcoming Budget should be used to tackle the social care crisis once and for all and if the Government doesn’t, the public should hold them to account. Stop putting it off, end the fear, anxiety and uncertainty and announce how we are to fund the huge social care deficit in the future.