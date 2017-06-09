YP Letters: Tour de Yorkshire brings tourism and showcases county

From: Malcolm Renshaw, Askrigg.

YOUR columnist GP Taylor made some good points about Yorkshire’s future (The Yorkshire Post, May 31), except in my view the sentence relating to the ‘annual cycle race’.

This unfortunately shows a lack of understanding of this popular and healthy sport. The fact that the Tour de Yorkshire is beamed to 180 countries worldwide, and shows the beauty and variety of the Yorkshire countryside, seems to have been overlooked.

The number of tourists seen in the Dales this year has increased. The funds they bring with them helps to maintain our village life, a feature of which the South is very jealous.

Whilst the race has visited Scarborough, perhaps the spectators are only passing through and this has less effect on the economy.

By the way, thanks to Mr Taylor for finding and returning my wallet in the town some years ago.

From: Ann Shields, Northallerton.

I VERY much hope the next Government appoints a Minister for Yorkshire to champion this county and stop the buck-passing. After all, this region is comparable to Scotland which has its own Cabinet minister in addition to its own parliament.