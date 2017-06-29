YP Letters: Tower blaze raises question of fracking safety

From: Duncan Forbes, Charlbury, Oxfordshire.

ON national television, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake stressed that, in the case of fire precautions, a radical review of regulation was now required and would be undertaken.

The safety and wellbeing of everyone must be, as is so often said, the primary duty of Government.

At Grenfell Tower we now know that the repeated warnings and fears of tenants about fire safety were ignored by people in authority who presumably, but fatally, assumed that the tenants either did not know what they were talking about or that they were over-reacting.

Will he now, please, give serious credence to those who oppose fracking?

Will he, in the interests of his constituents, satisfy himself that the Government is not being irresponsibly complacent about both these risks?

Given Grenfell Tower, can he be absolutely certain that the assurances that you receive from “experts”, while (perhaps) fine in theory, will actually be made good in practice?

I write as one who knows Ryedale well and who has close family in Malton.

After Grenfell Tower, can Mr Hollinrake still look them in the eye and say “Yes, I know that fracking here will be safe”?