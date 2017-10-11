YP Letters: Transport quango’s contribution lost in transit

From: D Brooke, Yeadon.

LIKE many readers, I was in despair when I read Tom Richmond’s latest column about the hitherto unknown Urban Transport Group (The Yorkshire Post, October 7) and its decision to appoint a costly press officer to justify its existence.

I was even more aghast to learn that the postholder will receive a generous salary and free travel throughout West Yorkshire. Is this available to all staff at the UTG and West Yorkshire Combined Authority? If it is, it needs to be stopped. It’s not affordable or justifiable. Please stop this gravy train.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

OUR roads are getting busier than ever. If you build new roads to accommodate this extra traffic that will cost billions, as well as helping to destroy the countryside. What’s more, these new roads will eventually become overcrowded themselves. It is a vicious circle.

So why not abandon policies that have seen public transport fares rise by more than the rate of inflation while petrol taxes have remained frozen? Increasing the latter would also bring in much needed Government revenue.