YP Letters: Trees and residents pay a high price in Sheffield

From: Graham Wroe, Save Norfolk Park Trees, Glencoe Road, Sheffield.

SHEFFIELD City Council’s contract with Amey is worth a cool £2.2bn. This number is too big for most people to comprehend. So what could we do with £2.2bn?

If we spent it on education, a new secondary school costs about £25m. So £2.2bn could build 88 brand new schools.

If it was spent on social housing, it could build 36,500 new homes. If the cost was shared equally between the 552,000 population of Sheffield (2011), that would mean a bill of roughly £4,000 each (including all the children).

So we are talking about a great deal of money. Sheffield citizens are right to try to ensure this money is spent wisely. Unfortunately it is already quite clear that the way it is being spent warrants a full series of “Rip off Britain”. If I employ a builder to work on my house, I check on the work regularly to ensure it is up to standard. Who checks Amey’s work? Well Amey do of course! The council seem completely unable to hold them to account and ensure the work is of a reasonable quality.

Already we are seeing newly laid roads starting to crack. There are health and safety issues all over the city. Amey seem totally incapable of scheduling work to minimise disruption to residents resulting in holes in pavements around lamp posts left for three months at a time. This has meant people in wheelchairs in my area have been unable to venture outside.

Then we come to the trees. We have been told that the contract includes 14 engineering solutions that Amey can use to avoid felling a tree if it is say, disturbing the pavement or kerb. We have paid for these solutions and they were not cheap! Yet the council are unable to show us where these solutions have been used.

Instead they choose to fell any tree that is causing even the most minor disturbance to the pavement. The mantra that “felling is always a last resort” has clearly been shown to be a lie. That is why tree campaigners have been so vociferous in trying to protect the healthy trees. There is not a good reason to cut them down and more importantly we have already paid for the solutions to enable them to continue providing us with clean air, flood prevention, biodiversity and wonderful beauty. We, the citizens of Sheffield, are being ripped off, but the council seem more concerned about protecting Amey’s profits than they are about protecting the city.

Beware the cost of £1 parking

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

A FEW weeks ago, my wife Pauline, plus my sister Eileen, accompanied me to Halifax to see the newly renovated Piece Hall.

Not being familiar with the town we followed the signs which eventually led us to a car park close to our objective.

It was good to note that it being Sunday we might park all day for £1.

We had an excellent day marred a few days later by a parking summons demanding £100 – or £60 if paid within 14 days. I contested this and it has been rejected.

Short of making another journey to Halifax to view the scene of our crime, I am stuck and having to cough up.

This is just a warning to anyone thinking of following in our footsteps. Don’t. Go by train or bus instead.

I will be charitable and say that what happened to us appears at best to be sharp practice. We shall not be returning.

I have been driving nearly 60 years and this is the first time I have been done for parking and it rankles.

Stay out of bad relationships

From: J G Riseley, Harcourt, Drive, Harrogate.

AS you report and comment (The Yorkshire Post, October 17), it is of the utmost importance that women and their children can find refuge from violent partners and that sufficient funding is made available to provide this.

But much earlier intervention is also needed.

Many perpetrators might claim, often with some justification, that their pattern of behaviour has been acquired from their own father.

We need to break this cycle and prevent a further generation becoming damaged.

The most reliable way to achieve this would be to save women from entering into relationships with such men.

There is a need for good-quality hostel or hall of residence-style accommodation exclusively for single women, so that cohabiting is not a matter of practical necessity.

Ban vaping to protect all

From: Dr Michael Lowry, Cookridge, Leeds.

THERE is increasing testimony regarding dangers and side effects to bystanders caused by E-cigarettes or vaping. Those side effects such as headaches, dizziness and nausea are increasingly evident, and suggest a change in the overall pattern of undesirable health impacts for future.

Smokers have always pleaded their rights to free choice, but once again it is those who don’t want to be exposed to the second -hand effects of such free choices who are affected.

It is time that the Government introduced a ban on this disgusting practice in public enclosed spaces.

Scratch shows area’s decline

From: Jean Archer, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

A FEW weeks ago, my two sons who live in Somerset came to visit me. One of them parked their car around the back, for maybe half an hour. Someone scratched right along the side of his car. What is wrong with people today?

I have lived in the Thornhill area all my 80 years. How things have changed, especially Thornhill Lees.

My two sons, I guess, couldn’t wait to go back home. I would have gone back with them had I been younger.