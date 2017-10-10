YP Letters: Trolleybus lessons must be learned by Leeds Council

From: S Sleeman, A660 Joint Council, Leeds.

LAST week you gave an excellent report of a Leeds Council meeting which was supposed to look at the final report made by Scrutiny Board into the Supertram and Trolleybus schemes.

The leader of the council had stated that “the draft report will now be discussed and formally considered by the Scrutiny Board at its meeting on 27 September”.

The findings of that report were not, however, fully discussed at that meeting.

The Board members appeared to be reluctant to put probing questions to those responsible for the two faulty schemes saying that “rather than conducting a post-mortem of all that had happened in the past, members wanted to look at where we were now and where we were moving to in the future”.

The result of not discussing how things went wrong is that similar mistakes will be made again.

Thus: those council executives who presided over the flawed proposals for NGT still hold decision-making positions – Labour councillors were ‘whipped’ into voting for NGT by the then leader of the council who then became chairman of West Yorkshire Combined Authority (formerly Metro).

Yet more council tax payers’ money will be spent on schemes which have not been sensibly analysed or regularly re-evaluated as to their appropriateness (£72m was wasted on the two abandoned schemes).

Public interest will not be taken into consideration in future.

Future major schemes may end up not being externally challenged and verified but instead allow promoters to “mark their own homework”.

Surely, if a scrutiny board spends time looking into reasons for a scheme’s failure, those reasons should be discussed.

The trolleybus scheme was the wrong scheme for the wrong route, as was shown at public inquiry and by the Scrutiny Board.

The council should accept this and consider the findings.

Families are priced out

From: Jerry Holland, Bankside Close, Upper Poppleton.

I WAS somewhat surprised at the article “rural leaders appeal to education bosses over fears for school closures” (The Yorkshire Post, October 4).

The main driving force behind school closures is the drop in the numbers of school-age children which is of course linked to the birth rate.

This is largely because young people who grow up in the national parks are unable to find affordable rented accommodation to enable them to stay in the villages and communities in which they have been brought up and raise their own families.

If the Dales National Park Authority and others were serious about this problem, then they would be looking at ways to provide and facilitate the building of affordable houses for rent to enable the villages in the parks for which they have stewardship remain as viable working communities.

At present, many of these are dominated by holiday lets, retirement properties and second homes for the rich who bring little to these communities and do not support the facilities essential to a maintain a viable settlement. The solution is in their own hands.

Concern over marriages

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

RISING numbers of young girls are seeking help to cope with the trauma of forced marriage, support groups have warned.

It has to make one ask why we allow arranged marriages which, quite often, are far too close to being a forced marriage.

This third world practice should have no place in 21st century Britain, and really should be placed on the same footing as forced marriage, especially bearing in mind the hidden dangers.

There should also be severe restrictions on young girls (or boys) going abroad to marry, and then being able to bring their partner back to the UK.

This should surely not normally be permitted, and only considered under very strict criteria, if at all. Cultural sensitivities must not come into the equation here.

Comrades in ermine

From: R Holman, Marsden Court, Farsley, Leeds.

WE all voted for New Labour with the hope for the better life and a firm commitment to address the House of Lords.

We fell for the left wing brothers’ speeches, yet many of them now are enjoying first class privileges in the Lords. So much for their principles. Nothing changes.

Confiscation or just theft?

From: G Turner, Shakespeare Court, Burmantofts, Leeds.

SOME of us may believe that teachers have a superiority complex, tinpot tyrants in their little domain. But do they have a legal right to confiscate (some would say steal) items from lunchboxes, or anything else?

Are their actions merely theft and a matter for the police? Millions of parents in Britain deserve some form of clarification about the legal position of teachers.

Two-wheeled deterrent

From: Anne Shoemark, York.

AS plans are finalised for another Tour de Yorkshire, will anything be done to discipline cyclists on our rural roads at weekends? Many don’t observe the Highway Code and I’m sure their presence deters others from visiting rural areas.