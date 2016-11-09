YP Letters: Trump rides backlash on globalisation

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

SO Donald Trump has won the US election, despite the best efforts of the trendy lefties and their liberal allies to discredit and defeat him.

It would appear to me as an interested Englishman that the ordinary folks of the USA have turned out to support a man who will undoubtedly support working Americans whose jobs in the coal, steel and car making industries have been devastated by years of insane globalisation.

In reality globalisation for the US and indeed for the UK merely means buying goods from ‘third world’ or communist countries where the workers are exploited through fear and poverty, while at the same time putting our own workers on the scrap heap.

Indeed, even more damaging to the US and the UK is the recent climate change nonsense, signed in Paris last week. This will prevent the use of our most precious energy resource, coal, of which we and the US are sitting on 500 years of reserves.

No amount of windmills or solar panels will replace this invaluable energy source. Donald Trump has said such idiotic and damaging agreements will be torn up in favour of increased usage of US coal, thereby reopening the great American steel industry.

This election has, like Brexit in the UK, proved that when ordinary people are allowed to express the sincerely held opinions, common sense will prevail, despite the best efforts of the chattering classes to ridicule and silence us.

Congratulations Mr Trump.

From: Chris Gallacher, Chairman, Ukip Redcar.

WELL, well, well, the pundits, pollsters and biased media have got it wrong again as we wake up to a Donald Trump win in the US.

We see yet again that the silent and disadvantaged have realise that they have a voice if they choose to use it and the establishment-controlled media have been pushing their self- interest for decades.

As with Brexit, the real power lies with the electorate and not with the establishment figures who consider they know best and that anyone who disagrees is of little or no consequence. Well, they are clearly wrong and we, the people, have shown again that they are not controlling the situation any more to our disadvantage.

Although this is a result in America, it has a massive effect around the world and not least in the Middle East, where we can expect to see the destruction of Daesh and some semblance of peace in Syria.

One other effect is to see many pro-Clinton politicians around the globe eating humble pie.

One political leader who will not is Nigel Farage, who now has a very strong friend across the Pond, with huge potential for Ukip.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

OH dear! What’s the biased BBC, especially their American reporter Jon Sopel, going to tell us now? After all, just like their take on Brexit, they got it massively wrong with the election of Donald Trump as the USA’s 45th President. It is time they, along with all their so-called intellectual reporters, started doing what they are paid to do by the taxpayer, which is unbiased reporting. Better still stop the licence fee to what has become no more than a establishment ‘arm’ and let them fend for themselves. After all, we are in the 21st century.

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

THE government of the United States has been paralysed for eight years because the Republican Senate majority leader was unable to reconcile himself to the election of America’s first black President.

The leadership of the free world has been adrift for eight years because of one man you’ve never heard of. Out of this stalemate comes Donald Trump’s triumph.

Barack Obama’s tragedy is he was unable to work with Congress. Hillary Clinton allowed herself to fall into the oldest political trap in the book. She allowed her opponent to define her position.

Trump made all the issues and she defined herself on the wrong side of them. Of course America needs better border security with Mexico. Republicans who ran against Donald and then Mrs Clinton argued otherwise. They should have pointed out instead people fly and sail into the US every day and building a wall between Mexico and the US was a little infantile. The illegal immigrants I met in New York did not walk across the border from Mexico.

From: Father Neil McNicholas, Yarm.

DONALD Trump should have immediately resigned on the basis that (to slightly misquote Groucho Marx) he didn’t want to be president of any country that would elect him as president.

Ironically, Groucho Marx would have been a better choice and he has been dead for nearly 40 years!

Scargill’s role at Orgreave

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

I AM relieved to see that, over the last few days, your letter pages have brought forth several letters on the Battle of Orgreave attempting to bring a balance to the very one-sided front page (The Yorkshire Post, November 1).

Looking at the violence on the day, there were more injuries of police than of pickets. The police did not instigate the violence but certainly retaliated forcefully.

From the start of the strike, pickets did not hesitate to threaten the fellow miners who refused to picket because Arthur Scargill had refused to allow a formal strike ballot, or local shopkeepers if they did not give generously to soup kitchens and even moderate members of the NUM who were against the strike unless a ballot was held.

Should not any further probe into the Orgreave situation be restricted to the actions and influence of Mr Scargill, and the financing of the year-long strike which led to the demise of the industry and lasting conflict within local communities?

He must be amused that blame is being laid everywhere but at his door.