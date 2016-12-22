YP Letters: Try thinking positive about making a success of Brexit

From: Marilyn Shaw, Low Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

HOW much longer are we going to suffer the whinging, negative attitude to Brexit?

I did not vote for this, but it was a democratic vote by the people of the UK, even if not in all areas. The outcome was a majority in favour.

In some sense, it was a reaction to the political elite who have for a number of years shown nothing but arrogance and disregard of the fears of many voters.

They have never tried to address their fears, but treated them with arrogance.

At last the tumbrels have rolled, and it is now the politicians instead of the ancien regime whose heads have been on the block. Whoever in their right minds would want the country to fail instead of putting their best efforts towards making a success?

European countries need to export to us. Do they want to jeopardise their exports? Are they so arrogant? I think not.

Like it or not, we now have it and so put up and shut up, stop whinging and work towards success. Let there be an end to all this negativity. Try positivity.

From: A Montgomerie, Norwich Row, Sheffield.

I HAVE never been a fan of Tony Blair but I’m thankful that he is at the heart of Europe and able to let us know what they are saying.

From: Peter Brooke, Bingley.

WHAT a great Brexit letter from Don Wood (The Yorkshire Post, December 20) re “let’s quit right now”.

I, and thousands, or maybe millions of others, fully agree with every word, well said Don!

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

FORECATS made by some Brexit supporters that Italy would leave the EU within a year and that the EU will not exist in five years time appear to be on a crash course with reality. I would have thought the possibility of an independent Scotland in the EU would have a higher degree of probability.

One comment asked what southern Ireland had to do with our exit from the EU. The answer is a customs border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, with another between Scotland and England should Scotland remain in the EU.

It took many years to negotiate our place in the EU and there appears to be no quick fix to leave without damaging the UK economy and our relationship with Scotland and Northern Ireland who voted to remain.