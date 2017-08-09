YP Letters: Trying times for Trinity if they leave their roots

Have your say

From: Gerry Wright, Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw, Bradford.

I REFER to the letter from Bill Rees (The Yorkshire Post, August 5) re the proposed new community stadium for the Wakefield district.

The alleged failings of the local authority and the proposed developer are certainly worthy of comment and investigation.

However, there are other issues here involving the status of Wakefield Trinity vis a vis the rugby league authorities.

The club has a ground which many Trinitarians of a certain age cherish, despite its so-called unfit for purpose tag from the aforesaid authorities. It has been wilfully neglected by respective club administrations over a number of years.

It requires refurbishment like Wheldon Road and the political will to do it. The RL authorities bought Odsal to help secure the future of the Bradford Bulls.

Why couldn’t Belle Vue be bought to secure the future of Trinity?

The history of the game is full of clubs experiencing inexorable decline having left their roots.