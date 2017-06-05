YP Letters: TV debate failed to provide civilised discussion of politics

From: Chris Giddings, Springwood Drive, Halifax.

I BEGAN watching the televised party leaders’ “debate” on Wednesday evening, in the hope of a hearing a civilised discussion and also to hear answers to important questions.

Nothing could have been further from that notion, just the usual arguments, personal criticisms and failure to provide straightforward answers to questions. In other words I learnt nothing more than I already knew but also saddened to see the lack of any dignity in modern politics. What we really need are positive straightforward answers and truths from all sides, not a media circus at the behest of television interviewers. And certainly to remember that Brexit is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be handled by the only person capable of doing so, Mrs May.

From: Graham Davies, Castle Howard Road, Malton.

IS it any wonder that Theresa May didn’t want to join the seven-way election debate? What a cacophony of vitriolic heckling. What did we learn? Nothing more than who shouts the loudest. The voting public are not well served by this sort of ‘debate’.

From: Bob Holland, Skipton Road, Cononley, Keighley.

ACCORDING to Prof Greg Philo of Glasgow University, the richest 10 per cent of UK own £5 trillion – £5,000bn – “at the most modest estimate”. He compares this with Labour’s proposal to raise £48.6bn in taxes – which is, of course, under one per cent of £5,000bn.

So the repeated question on the doorstep, “Where will the money come from?”, is answered. From the wealthiest 10 per cent.

The Tory Budget of 2017, from Theresa May and Philip Hammond, continued with austerity policies which have failed. Why has austerity failed? Because reducing money in people’s pockets means we spend less and demand is sucked out from the economy. Shops close. Government tax receipts fall.

From: Karl Sheridan, Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

WHAT annoys me is that governments do nothing to make our day-to-day lives easier or happier and continue to blithely ignore the injustices we suffer.

Who to vote for puts me in a quandary. I don’t think any of them are worthy of my vote, but I must vote because that’s what our forefathers fought for.

We need a complete overhaul of the way government works because, to be honest, it ain’t working for us!