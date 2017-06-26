YP Letters: UK is only country to seek economic sanctions on itself

From: Michael McGuire, Fearnville Road, Leeds.

THOSE in favour of Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, June 21) always seem so dismissive of the Single Market when the Single Market is effectively our domestic market (it is as easy to sell to Berlin consumers as it is Leeds consumers).

What we are effectively giving up is 440 million of our 500 million consumers in the hope we might get less easy access to them in return for better access to trade (that we already have) with people on far distant shores. Barmy. The other favourite of Brexiteers is that “being in the Customs Union is still being in the EU” which must be surprising news to Turkey! The UK is the only country in history to vote for economic sanctions – on itself.

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

BRUSSELS is determined to force the UK to accept free movement and, to this end, has welded border control to membership of the Single Market.

With many times the population density of mainland Europe, clearly we must leave the Single Market. This may disturb the present situation but will enable us to restore the former levels of trade with Commonwealth and other nations, under rules of the World Trade Organisation, where we have an audible voice for a change.

We hope for a strong EU in the long term with a viable currency and co-operation in many fields with the EU, as it does with other non-EU countries.

From: John E Dodd, Belton, Doncaster.

YOUR correspondent Gerald Hodgson (The Yorkshire Post, June 22) writes to say those who voted to remain had the ability to see into the future but Brexit voters did not.

I say that the many, mainly older Brexiteers have that, so called, wonderful ability of hindsight. Many remember the remain vote in 1975 to stay in the “Common Market”. We didn’t see where that was to lead and that our government would become subservient to an unelected group of bureaucrats.

From: John Eoin Douglas, Spey Terrace, Edinburgh.

AS the Brexit talks start in earnest, it is time for the Government to indicate how it intends to proceed with legalising imperial measures to once again allow traders to sell apples by the pound and petrol by the gallon if they so wish. For many of us, getting rid of compulsory metrication was the main reason for voting to leave the EU.