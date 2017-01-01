YP Letters: Ukip electoral surge could topple some big Labour names

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

SOME of Labour’s most prominent/not so prominent MPs are at risk of losing their seats if Ukip enjoys a surge under its new leader, according to research.

The analysis suggests that 20 seats are at particular risk, including former home secretary Alan Johnson in Hull, Don Valley’s Caroline Flint and former chief whip Rosie Winterton, who represents Doncaster Central.

Paul Nuttall was elected as Ukip’s new leader recently in a landslide victory and the MEP vowed to replace Labour as the official opposition and become the “patriotic voice of working people”, targeting traditional, working-class Labour supporters who voted in the majority for Brexit and less immigration but were totally ignored, again, by Labour representatives.

Labour, with the help of Tony Blair and the Kinnocks, have deliberately, and with sleight of hand, altered the ethnic and cultural basis of the entire country and also ruined the trades unions and turned them into politically correct policemen with fat salaries and no concern whatsoever for their members. Vote Labour? You’re having a laugh.

From: Chris Gallacher, Chairman, Ukip Redcar.

NEW figures released by the Office of National Statistics confirmed again that net migration into the UK is still running at around 360,000 which, when added to the previous last two years, takes the figure to over one million.

In spite of protestations by the Government that they are taking the issue seriously, it does not seem to be making any difference at all. Our Government tells us they are creating hundreds of thousands of jobs but clearly they are being taken by the new incomers. When are they going to act on their promises and when will Britons be at the front of the queue for jobs?

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

SOME early calls for reform and some admissions of one tenth of their past mistakes from the European side may be all that is needed right now to turn this decision around and get the British people to call off Brexit.

The new PM has stalled and delayed as long as anyone could in all the circumstances, as she struggles to hold her party together. She plainly doesn’t want to Brexit really. Can European leaders take the hint, please? It must be Europe’s turn now to offer reforms and concessions urgently as an olive branch. It takes two to tango.