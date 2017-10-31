YP Letters: Unemployed could replace migrant workers

From: Robin Ashley, South Anston, Sheffield.

SO business consultants allege the future of British orchards is jeopardy unless specific arrangements are made to facilitate migrant workers from the EU being a major consideration (The Yorkshire Post, October 26).

Could someone remind me how many unemployed people there are in the UK? Or is it that they dont want to work?

Remember that the hop gardens of Kent, now sadly in the main defunct, were serviced by “migrant” London East Enders who would move down during the season mainly on special trains to pick and pack the hops.

Perhaps their circumstances then were less benign? The welfare system then didn’t give them the option.

Why can’t the unemployed be mobilised for fruit picking and other seasonal jobs?

I remember as a young person picking peas and potatoes not because I wanted to, but because I needed the money.

How times have changed.