YP Letters: Unfair criticism of police officers on dodgems at Hull Fair

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

THE Deputy Chief Constable, Andy McDyer, defending his Humberside officers for engaging in a light- hearted approach to policing at the recent Hull Fair by having fun riding on the dodgems, with the public is commendable.

Officers are criticised all too often but when the opportunity presents itself to enable officers to bond with those they serve i.e. the public, then they should be encouraged and not reprimanded as some would perhaps wish.

After all, police officers are human beings with a special job to do in society and it’s definitely not an easy job, so let the public witness the other approach to policing, as it’s not always about arresting people.

Officers acting in a way which makes people laugh out of enjoyment has to be good.

Many who witnessed the dodgems ride will laugh and talk about it for the right reasons, and hopefully appreciate the human side of officers in future.