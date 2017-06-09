YP Letters: United where terror seeks to divide us

United where terror seeks to divide us

IT has been heartening to see how the British public have refused to turn on their Muslim neighbours in the wake of recent terrorist attacks. In Manchester, people of all races and faiths united against those who sought to divide them. Londoners are showing the same solidarity and resilience after this weekend’s tragedy.

There have been a few calls for Muslims to speak out and condemn these acts. But that is not easy when you are reeling with shock, concerned about the victims and their families at the same time as fearing the possible repercussions on your own community. Many people simply do not know how to express their sorrow and repulsion at these savage and brutal acts supposedly carried out in the name of their religion.

As founder and chief executive of the charity QED Foundation, I do not seek to represent Britain’s Muslims. We do not support followers of any one faith but help to create a more cohesive and peaceful society where everyone – regardless of their religion or ethnic background – can make a valuable contribution to public life and share in the nation’s prosperity.

But I do know that Muslims we work with – like those across the UK – are appalled by the recent atrocities and want to do everything in their power to work with the authorities to prevent future attacks. Now, more than ever, it is important that we unite in the face of escalating levels of terrorism. Britain’s Muslim communities could be important allies in the fight against extremism – but first they must be invited to the table.

From: WE Feeman, Maryland, USA.

I AM an American here on holiday here and, like most Americans, I am appalled at the self-serving tweets by President Trump following the latest London terrorist attack.

Please do not tar all Americans with the Donald Trump tar-brush. The majority of Americans do not support President Trump in this or most of his other agenda items.

If the British people understand that President Trump is a bombastic, insensitive, even incompetent egomaniac who got elected because the Democratic party had done a deal with Hillary Clinton, the only candidate who could have lost to Donald Trump, then perhaps they can ignore his rants and raves.

After all, during the 2018 elections, if the Republicans lose enough seats in the House of Representatives, they will desert Trump like rats deserting a sinking ship – and that will put an end to this disgraceful period of American history.

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

IT’S understandable that the media are looking for someone or something to blame for the recent atrocity at London Bridge. But to make such great play of the authorities having “known” one of the attackers before he committed the crime is a denial of the democratic rule of law we are all so keen to defend.

In this country we can’t just pick up people off the street because we think they might be potential criminals, we have to have at least some actual evidence which points to the imminent commission of an offence first (The Yorkshire Post, June 7).

Awkward, I know, but if the police were to arrest and indefinitely detain every hothead or every religious fanatic who dreams of “revenge”, there’d be no room in our jails for anyone else.

If it were not so, I can think of at least one organisation which is planning to bankrupt the country and lay us open to attack by our enemies. Should their leaders be thrown in jail before they put their plans into action?

From: John Watson, Rowan Court, Leyburn.

HOW much longer do we have to sacrifice our men and women and boys and girls on the altar of British values and human rights?

We are up against a set of religious fanatics who have been indoctrinated with ideals that are anything but religious.

Why do we allow people to return to this country when they have done a stint abroad fighting for IS?

From: B Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

DON’T those politicians who say the NHS cannot function without foreign workers realise why we need them?

The cause is because of the large number of people of foreign descent taking up beds.

This is particularly true in maternity hospitals where a significant number of babies born have at least one parent who was not born in Britain.

Unfortunately our past open door policy is slowly clogging up every public service with sheer numbers of people.

Surely this cannot continue?

From: Edward Mitchell, Homberg Way, Bridgwater.

YET another terrorist atrocity with the victims sacrificed on the altar of multi-culturalism.

The enemy are within the gates of the castle.

When are we going to raise the drawbridge, and go back to the days of Fortress Britain, like we had in the Second World War?

Make no mistake, we are at war with the jihadists, and they’re not going to give up.

Are we waiting for bigger bombs, in all our major centres?

It’s time to stop all immigration, like President Trump is suggesting, and employ extreme vetting for the lucky few we deem are useful to our beautiful and peaceful country.

If we don’t act now, we’re going to have more and more bomb outrages.

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

AS Winston Churchill often proclaimed at times of foreign conflicts, “jaw, jaw” is better than “war war”.

Based on this mantra, and just like we did with the IRA, we might well have to talk to IS and the terrorist groups to halt the unnecessary and shameful loss of innocent lives on British soil.