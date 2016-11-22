YP Letters: Up to GPs to rescue their profession

From: Paul Muller FRCS, Sandal, Wakefield.

IT is time general practitioners took control of their profession. A profession is a career where we teach and learn from each other. The joy and happiness of being a doctor comes from the ability to help and cure our fellow man any time of the day or night and not to count the cost.

A young man or woman wanting to become a doctor has to work very hard at school to get three As to get into Medical School. After two to three years of study of anatomy physiology and biochemistry, their apprenticeship starts in a teaching hospital where they are taught by nurses, junior doctors, consultants and general practitioners about how to make a diagnosis and how to treat a patient.

This part of a student’s learning is extremely important because it will form their future career in medicine.

Medical students must spend three to four weeks in a GP surgery. According to medical students I have spoken to, they say what they hear, and see, in many surgeries is so depressing that they do not wish to become a general practitioner.

The BMA says one third of GPs are considering retiring earlier than normal, with one in 10 hoping to leave the country to find work elsewhere.

Doctors want the Government to urgently remedy these endemic shortages as too many GPs are leaving the profession, and too few medical graduates are joining.

They are asking for a rescue package of money. Money never cured anyone. It is not the Government’s job to rescue the professionalism of GPs. It is their job. Ask not what my country can do for me, but what I can do for my country.

Scrum on way to the rugby

From: Peter Mountain, Leeds.

ON Sunday, along with many others, I had bought and reserved seats to travel from Leeds to Liverpool in order to go to the rugby league international at Anfield between Australia and New Zealand.

When we got to Leeds, the platform was very busy– the train, which TransPennine Express provided, had three coaches which were in no way able to accommodate the number of people. We did just manage to get on, but we were packed in where it was impossible to even move. The train stopped at several stations where it was impossible for anyone to get on.

For two-and-a-half hours, we were compressed where we could not move. The driver realised how bad (and in my opinion dangerous) the situation was and continually stated how disgusting it was. How is it that a train company is allowed to over sell tickets and then not provide enough space for the majority to travel safely or even be able to get on at all?

Being unable to travel to the match would have cost us £500. However, more seriously, if the train had stopped sharply, there could well have been serious if not fatal injuries.

Can I ask anybody who were affected by this appalling service to complain, as this is not good enough and is not acceptable?

Make a buffer against floods

From: Anthony Mellor, Bar Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge.

I WISH to draw your attention to the problem of potential flooding, particularly in the Ryburn Valley here not far from Hebden Bridge.

This valley is the location of three reservoirs, that is The Ryburn, Batings and Booth Wood.

At the moment all these reservoirs are full and overflowing, causing the River Ryburn to be flowing at a very high level.

Flooding is imminent, and with the current heavy rain, the river will shortly be bursting its banks and severe flooding will then occur downstream in Sowerby Bridge.

Next week is forecast to be drier, so if the three reservoirs were lowered a few feet by releasing water carefully via the scour valves, this would then take up a lot of the water cascading down from the moors when the inevitable downpours come.

Careful management of these scour valves during every dry spell during the winter could ensure a ‘buffer’ was created, collecting a large amount of the surplus water before it poured down the river causing the devastating flood damage.

This could be achieved at very little cost.

Other areas probably have similar conditions, and the same reservoir management could be applied where possible.

Respect will of the people

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield, Skipton.

ANY MP or judge who intends to vote against triggering Article 50 needs to resign immediately as they are not fit for the purpose of respecting, and working for, the will of the people.

Everyone, no matter who they are, must have that respect, or we are living in a society where those in power put their own interests above what the people want.

They need to go.

Duchess not fit for title

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

EVER since Sarah Ferguson’s divorce from Prince Andrew, she has been an embarrassment to this country and the Royal family. The latest fiasco is that she is trying to sue Rupert Murdoch for £25m for embarrassment and damage to her reputation. Is she really fit to still be a duchess? I don’t think so.

The whole York family, in my opinion, are not fit to be ambassadors for our country. Her shameful behaviour beggars belief.