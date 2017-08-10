YP Letters: Venezuela’s plight is no simple case

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

BILL Carmichael’s simplistic diatribe against socialism fails as an analysis of the complex political problem in Venezuela. Like other South American countries, it has a complicated history of dictatorships and coups (The Yorkshire Post, August 4).

Wikipedia defines “socialism” as “a range of economic and social systems characterised by social ownership and democratic control of the means of production”. The move towards such a system in Venezuela was caused by the gross inequalities in its society. Former president Hugo Chavez attempted to redistribute some of the country’s vast oil wealth to the poor majority of its citizens. Not a bad way of getting a popular mandate.

The recent flawed election indicates that President Maduro’s regime is not really a democratic one, it is heading for being totalitarian. Like liberalism, socialism is an ideology; such “ideals” often break down when they encounter human nature, hence the need for democracy to rein in their excesses.

Maternity care starved of cash

From: Dr Anthea Mowat, BMA representative body chair.

RESEARCH from Labour revealing the shocking extent of which hospitals have had to temporarily close their maternity wards to new admissions in 2016 highlights the desperate need to invest in maternity services across the country.

Childbirth is often a very stressful time, yet the figures reveal that 386 hospitals had to close their doors at some point in 2016 – an increase of 70 per cent since 2014. Among them was the maternity unit at Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust which was closed on five occasions in 2016 and one occasion the unit was closed for 14.5 hours to “maintain safety and staffing levels”.

Lack of investment in maternity care from consecutive governments has left hospitals in the difficult position where they have had to turn pregnant women away as lack of bed capacity, increasing demands and staff shortages have pushed services to breaking point.

This is unacceptable and a clear sign that the Government must urgently invest in maternity care so more families are not left to unfairly suffer.

Head to head with Poldark

From: Dave Haskell, Cardigan, Ceredigion.

I SEE our Brilliant Broadcasting Company (BBC) has excelled itself again by ensuring that we will all watch the athletics, delaying the start and thus making Poldark fans await, with bated breath, the final episode of the current series.

Indeed, broadcasting the ‘same’ programme at the same time on both BBC1 and BBC2, at peak viewing 9pm on a Sunday night, was truly inspirational – no doubt a number of ungrateful and misguided souls will claim it is an abuse of the licence fee?

Writer of discontent

From: MJ Dickinson, Fieldhead Drive, Guiseley.

THE article about the proposed production of Shakespeare’s Richard III at a replica Globe Theatre declares with glee that because of this King Richard III is partly coming home (The Yorkshire Post, August 5).

Indeed, your Editorial declares the same as if it were something to be proud of that a character assassination of a real King written 120 years after his death is, in fact, the real man and the production is somehow honouring him.

Shakespeare’s Richard can never come home as he never lived, and to imply that by staging this play he is doing so is both insensitive to those who continue to campaign to bring the real King home, while at the same time displaying a total lack of knowledge of the only Monarch to call the North his home.

Innovator of architecture

From: Roger P Brown, Sandal, Wakefield.

AS an ‘old boy’ of Leeds School of Architecture (when it was part of the Leeds College of Art), Arthur Quarmby was one of our more inspirational tutors. Therefore it is pleasing to learn that his innovative earth-sheltered dwelling has been recognised as a building of architectural interest, and listed Grade II. Many congratulations from one of your former students.

Rotary’s role in polio battle

From: Geoffrey North, Silverdale Avenue, Guiseley, Leeds.

RE your article entitled “UK’s £100m fund to end polio worldwide hailed as fantastic” (The Yorkshire Post, August 4).

It is quite right that it is a tremendous achievement but it fails to mention that Rotary International spearheaded the initiative. Since 1979, Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio has been described as one of the finest humanitarian projects the world has ever known and Rotary has even been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The number of polio endemic countries has dropped from 125 to just three. Recently Bill Gates has certainly reinforced Rotary’s efforts and the Government contribution also helps.

Diana tapes raise doubts

From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.

AFTER watching Channel Four’s documentary on Diana, Princess of Wales, I came to the conclusion that Charles and Camilla are not fit to be King and Queen of this great country of ours.