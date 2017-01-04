YP Letters: Vitriol of the vested interests will not stop our EU escape

From: James Kenny, Westfield Road, Rothwell, Leeds.

THE continuing vitriol that Chris Dawson speaks of in relation to Brexit is hypocrisy at its worst (The Yorkshire Post, January 2).

The remainers fought a dirty fear campaign that has exposed an ‘Emperor’s new clothes’ conspiracy.

Vested interests are now on show and illuminated.

Jean Claude Juncker, for example, has been exposed as a puppet ensuring mega-multi-nationals operating in EU waters continue to set and maintain stipulated tax temperatures.

Still in dark denial, they turn to these pages to attack the democratic process like spoilt children stamping their feet.

We have seen the petty mindedness displayed to Theresa May in Brussels and we can expect more of the same.

We can’t show our hand. On the contrary, our exit sadly has to be managed as a diplomatic process.

Our business pages are once again full of optimism. Our economy is vibrant, and although challenges are ahead, we have always had them.

Every country will have them. We will continue to have challenges, but in a free global market we can expand and excel.

Vitriol is not the exclusive pill of the bitter and defeated Mr Dawson, but it tastes a lot like it.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield, Skipton.

IF the vote as to whether we stay in the EU had gone the other way by the same majority, it would have had to be accepted.

Because the rich and powerful do not like the result, there is pandemonium and talk of overturning the decision of the people.

Anyone who votes against the will of the people is voting against the whole idea of democracy, and is a traitor to our way of life.

There are other countries who have differing ideas on how those countries are run.

Maybe those who want to vote against our democracy, and are not happy with the decision of the vote, would be better suited living in one of those other countries. At the moment, there are plenty of countries still in the European Union.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

PLEASE can someone tell Theresa May that she can’t keep using her ‘Brexit means Brexit’ soundbite without saying what she means.

She’s had six months to come up with a plan – the country has a right to know her negotiating priorities at the very least.