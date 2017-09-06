YP Letters: Walking regularly brings many kinds of rewards

From: MJ Thompson, Doncaster.

FURTHER to the article by Hunter Davies on the benefits of regular walking (The Yorkshire Post, August 30). I have owned a dog for most of my adult life and this is one way of making sure that you do get out daily.

Also, along with work colleagues, I have regularly walked in the Dales and the Peak District. I sometimes walk solo, with my cocker spaniel, and these are very rewarding days.

We have seen some wondrous sights over the years including dramatic scenery, memorable weather conditions and sightings of numerous type of wildlife.

Since retiring, I still walk with two of my old work friends and sometimes, when we are sitting leaning against a dry-stone wall, I can almost hear the tune from Last of the Summer Wine playing in the background.

From: Norman Armistead, Cayton, Scarborough.

I READ the article by Hunter Davies with interest as I was planning to walk the Dales Way. Even though, with Wainwrght, I am far from being athletic, I have completed several national trails over the years, but this is one I must walk before I hang up my boots. It is 78 miles long, and as I recently marked my 78th birthday, it is a challenge I cannot resist – one mile for each year of my life!