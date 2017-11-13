YP Letters: War against obesity is one we must win

From: James Bond, Mulehouse Road, Sheffield.

THE people of the UK paid their respects over the weekend to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the great wars. Millions lost their lives. The brave personnel of the Armed Forces gave their lives.

Had they not done so, many of the freedoms and you and I take for granted – like the right to free speech – would not be available to us. However today we are all in a war that will kill more people than the two great wars and starvation ever will in your lifetime.

In 1985 millions of people were moved to see these horrific pictures at Live Aid seeing children dying of starvation in Africa. I defy anybody to fail to be moved by those videos, although one of my happiest moments was when they brought the same girl on stage in Live Aid II who had made a full recovery.

Today we are fighting a bigger war, one that will no doubt lead to more deaths than the great wars and starvation combined. It is the war against obesity. One we all need to play an active role in stopping

Starvation and obesity have the same common cause – poverty. Generally speaking high- quality, low carbohydrate food which is high in nutrition is hand produced and expensive.

Low-quality, high carbohydrate, high fat food is cheap and mass produced. People who are cash poor generally speaking are time poor. Hence you will largely see obesity in lower income backgrounds. Those on lower incomes cannot afford expensive personal fitness trainers, expensive gym memberships etc. That’s why I do my utmost to keep prices affordable but it does lead to me being exploited by some clients.

Is it not time that the powers-that-be did something?

From: Ian Hall, Lowdale Avenue, Scarborough.

I’M a former Royal Corps of Signals veteran of 15 years service, a Christian and now an avowed pacifist, although I wear my veteran badge with pride.

I wear two poppies, both red and white. GP Taylor (The Yorkshire Post, November 8) agree in that we both are proud to wear a red poppy.

My uncle Norman was an Army Service Corps on the Western Front in the First World War whose team of four horses were blown to shreds, as he drove them, by a bursting shell. He was totally unscathed!

My late brother Trevor served in Hanover from 1947-50. When off duty, he worked with the Salvation Army with vulnerable homeless street children which they fed.

Positive stories from the filthy underbelly of war that Mr Taylor should heed.

Get behind One Yorkshire vote

From: Stewart Arnold, Leader, The Yorkshire Party.

WE are pleased that Doncaster and Barnsley Councils have agreed to poll their residents on whether they prefer a Sheffield City-Region or a One Yorkshire devolution settlement (The Yorkshire Post, November 10).

This decision does little to stop the warfare going on in the South Yorkshire Labour party but this sort of consultation with the wider public has been very much absent in the discussions about Yorkshire devolution thus far. It has to be a good thing.

We would hope that Sheffield and Rotherham Councils will bite the bullet and consult their residents too. At the moment both councils are heading for a city-region solution which is so limited in comparison to what a ‘One Yorkshire’ deal might achieve. For example, the Government is expected to give £30m a year to the Sheffield City-Region. By comparison, the London Assembly’s annual budget is around £15bn and the Scottish Government is more than double that.”

I am writing to both the Mayor of Doncaster and the Leader of Barnsley Council to see how other parties and groups can play a full part in this referendum. We want to see public engagement maximised. After all, this a big decision by the people of Doncaster and Barnsley as to how they see their future.

Too soft on drug dealers

From: John Burrill, Bingley.

THE police in Keighley are to be congratulated on obtaining convictions on 20 drug dealers recently with total sentences of 70 years. But, how frustrated they must feel to know that they will have to arrest them all over again in 18 months when, on average, they will be released.

It is deplorable that some of those convicted, for the second and third times, only received sentences of three years.

These people need to know that drug dealing is abhorrent and does not pay, sadly these sentences do not illustrate that. Let’s hope for longer next time.

Divert cash to our hospitals

From: Martyn L Scargill, Chantry Meadows, Kilham, East Yorkshire.

IF all the spending on Halloween, and Fireworks Night, could be diverted to cancer research and hospital equipment, it could actually save more lives –children included – rather than the glorification of death and the grave.

I know that the anything-to-please-the-children brigade may not agree to common sense, but is it surely high time that they grew up and taught some worthwhile and decent values to our younger generation.

A big ‘boo’ to the banks

From: Tim Mickleburgh, Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IT is good for savers that interest rates are going up for the first time in ages, but a big “boo” to those banks who are not increasing investment rates as much as they are rates of borrowing.