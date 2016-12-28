YP Letters: Ways of keeping our streets free from litter

From: Dick Spreadbury, Liversedge.

WALKING down Morley Street in Bradford, my haunt for 40 odd years, for my regular curry, I got thinking while navigating my way through the takeaway detritus scattered all over the pavement, and walking past overflowing bins. Why don’t councils charge a premium on the rates for all takeaways of, say, £2,000-plus and provide bins, 50m up each way from each establishment, with a contact number and website address?

This rates premium would then be reimbursed at the end of the year, pro rata, based on the number, or lack of, of complaints received about litter. Say 10 and no refund.

The takeaway has the additional responsibility of emptying the bins.

What about local schools getting their kids to adopt local streets, and keep them litter free?

Group litter picking days, off their own bat, whatever. Their reward? Developing a sense of civic pride, something which is perhaps missing from their, or their parents, life experience.

Perhaps let them off homework for a week. Give them a badge to wear. Give them money.

Something needs doing.