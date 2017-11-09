YP Letters: We back the Baroness’s stance over fracking

From: The Rev Jackie Cray, Kirby Misperton, and 70 Ryedale residents.

ANY day now, Secretary of State Greg Clark will make the final decision on whether to allow fracking here in Kirby Misperton.

Last week in Westminster, and in your columns, our former MP, Baroness McIntosh, expressed her hope that “the voices of local people of North Yorkshire be heard” (The Yorkshire Post, November 2).

As Ryedale residents, thousands of us objected to the fracking planning application and the Government’s own opinion surveys show opposition to this dirty industry growing all the time. Additionally, expert evidence on groundwater monitoring demonstrates that the gold-standard regulatory regime we are promised has not been complied with.

Throw in the complete disregard for the Traffic Management Plan and the lack of assessment of the impacts of Third Energy’s treatment of fracking waste and we see a cavalier approach to managing the risks to local people.

Mr Clark, on behalf of the Government, please listen to Baroness McIntosh and the people of Ryedale and reject fracking at Kirby Misperton.