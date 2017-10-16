YP Letters: We have more problems than Brexit to face

From: Tarquin Holman, Marsden Court, Farsley.

PLEASE, can I ask how much longer Ministers are going to hide behind “Brexit” for doing nothing to address the many problems in the country? All we get are speeches “Working on a better future”. We are in the swampy mire now, not 2020 plus.

I compare Clement Attlee’s achievements in just over four years as PM – the welfare state, the NHS, paid holidays and so much more.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

IT is said that all political careers end in failure and now it looks certain that Theresa May’s demise will be no different to that of every other Prime Minister or party leader that I can recall since 1945.

At least she’ll enjoy the lavish Prime Minister’s pension, guaranteed after only one week in that high office. Although what detrimental effect this situation might have on Brexit, the pound sterling or the economy is anyone’s guess.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

RE John Cole’s letter ‘Determined to save the Nation’ (The Yorkshire Post, October 10). Please do not leave us now. The country needs all the patriots we can muster to stop this foolish Brexit.