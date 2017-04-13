YP Letters: We must be resolute against any EU obstruction of Brexit

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

IT looks like the EU has decided that it has nothing to lose by being as obstructive and absurd as possible, if the latest EU Parliament 20-point resolution on Brexit is to be believed (The Yorkshire Post, April 6).

Indeed if Government negotiators cave in to these EU demands, like they have in the past, we will remain under EU control in practice, if not in appearance. What we voted for was to be as independent of the EU as most other countries in the world.

The EU could not, and would not, make these sort of demands of Australia, China, or the USA. The only reason they do so of the UK is we have been comprehensively mugged in the past by the EU, and they think they can continue in the same manner.

Part of the problem is that by invoking Article 50 we have made ourselves a supplicant to the EU. Instead we should have used international law and precedent to annul the treaties after 12 months diplomatic notice.

Already Theresa May’s government is losing the propaganda and negotiating wars. The Government is approaching the negotiations with timidity and compromise. But a compromise on the EU’s outrageous demands still leaves us accepting outrageous demands.

The Remainers may think these developments suit them, but actually it will increase the already dangerous disillusionment and exasperation with establishment politicians and also the EU. Just like the last 44 years.

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

I RECENTLY watched the former leader of Ukip, Nigel Farage, berating the members of a EU committee and threatening them with dire consequences if they did not give the UK a good Brexit deal.

His words used to describe the EU committee were so insulting he was asked to withdraw them.

The fact that the future of the UK could be in the hands of the people he was insulting did not appear to trouble him at all.

Mr Farage appears to have forgot that his party has been a complete shambles since Brexit and its only MP has deserted it on the grounds that Ukip no longer has a political future.

If problems with possible independence for Scotland and Northern Ireland proceed to escalate, Nigel Farage may have to remove the words United Kingdom from his party’s name.