YP Letters: We need industrial strategy for the North, not a gimmick

From: Dr Glyn Powell, Bakersfield Drive, Kellington.

PRIME Minister Theresa May foolishly supports failed George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse project.

Thus far, there has been much talk surrounding the Northern Powerhouse idea but little action on the ground that benefits the Northern regions economically. This leads one to the conclude that Osborne’s idea was, and remains, a political gimmick for electoral purposes.

A key arm of the Northern Powerhouse is the construction of HS2. However, should this folly go ahead, it will prove a monstrous waste of money and create few permanent jobs.

Communities from London to the North will be seriously disrupted for the sake of shaving a few minutes off rail journey times from Leeds to London. Therefore some of the money earmarked for HS2 should be spent on improving existing rail services across the North.

Theresa May also favours attracting cycling competitions to the North. These may prove an attractive spectacle, but will do little to create permanent, reasonably-paid employment.

What is required is an industrial strategy based on science and technology. Chemical and steel production were once dominant in the North.

From: Ged Dempsey, Unite the Union, Wath upon Dearne.

JEREMY Corbyn is the only major national party leader who grasps the need for a radical change from neo-liberalism.

That is what makes his re-election as Labour leader so important – Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell understand that the productivity problems the UK faces are a product of a chronic lack of long-term investment, and that the reversal of this is needed to deliver both sustainable growth and social justice following the EU referendum result.

I want all our kids, grandkids and communities to have the same opportunities we had. We need a real alternative economic strategy. I firmly believe Jeremy Corbyn is the best chance to achieve that and take Labour back to Downing Street.

From: IM Asquith, Wakefield.

MY answer to your recent poll question – should there be more apprentice schemes? – is ‘yes’ if they lead to jobs.

Unfortunately my grandson served an apprenticeship. As soon as he completed it, he was made redundant and cannot get a job in that kind of work. He has been condemned to working as a labourer just to earn a living on a low rate of pay.