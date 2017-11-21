YP Letters: Welcome to Yorkshire – the rush hour nightmare on the trains

From: Mike Priestley, Thackley, Bradford.

THE other afternoon, after attending a matinée performance at the Grand Theatre in Leeds, my wife and I congratulated ourselves on making it to the station in time to catch the 5.25pm Skipton train back to Shipley. Our delight turned out to be premature.

With five minutes to go to departure, the rush hour train was packed. We managed to squeeze ourselves into the crowded square in the section between the doors. Quite a few other people followed. I have travelled often on the London Underground over the years, but have never been on a train more crammed than this one.

A kindly man battled his way through from one of the seating areas to offer my wife his seat (we are in our 70s) which miraculously wasn’t occupied by someone else by the time she forced her way to it. I followed, to stand over her holding tightly on to her coat lapel as we moved off for the mercifully brief journey.

There was nothing else to grip on to for support other than the window frame. These trains aren’t built for standing room only. The number of rails and poles is inadequate. There are no straps to hang on to. Some of the passengers in the section between the doors were reaching up and supporting themselves with their fingertips in the rim of the air conditioning duct in the roof.

Apart from the discomfort of being crammed in like sardines, the atmosphere was unpleasantly stuffy (some people understandably don’t smell too fresh at the end of a long working day).

This is no way to expect passengers to travel, and to pay highly for it into the bargain.

I have every sympathy with those who must endure a daily commute in such conditions. I know of no plans to improve matters in the near future by adding more carriages or increasing the frequency of the trains.

Yet this is happening in a bankrupt country which has embarked on a plan to spend £60bn or more of borrowed money (who knows what the eventual total will be) on the HS2 scheme which in a couple of decades is promised to trim half an hour or so off rail journeys between London and major provincial cities (including Leeds), in the process displacing thousands of people from their homes.

What a strange, mad world of warped priorities we are living in!

Divide and conquer

From: Richard Walker, Tollerton, North Yorkshire.

WE have much to be proud of being a united Yorkshire, but I fear the Government is hell bent on wanting to break Yorkshire up by offering a bribe to the people of South Yorkshire, simply to take away Yorkshire’s clout.

We only have to look at the directives surrounding the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ and the ‘electrification’ of the railway line between Leeds and Manchester to realise these are government-led empty promises.

Once South Yorkshire signs on the dotted line the damage will be done, funding will be pulled and promises broken, leading to a disjointed Yorkshire with no clout and no trust.

But I just don’t blame the Government here, local authorities throughout Yorkshire should have a good look at themselves. They have wasted great opportunities to create a more united Yorkshire for the betterment of everyone who lives here but have failed to do so.

We only have to look at the failings on transport infrastructure in Leeds to realise something has gone drastically wrong with the decision-making processes.

Of course, the implication will be the people of Barnsley and Doncaster wrecked Yorkshire as they have the deciding vote, that is neither fair nor reasonable on them.

Council leaders throughout Yorkshire should get round the table as a matter of urgency, forget their differences, put politics on the back burner and deliver for the people of a united Yorkshire before it’s too late.

House prices and fracking

From: Steven White, Great Edstone, York.

I WAS interested to read Ken Cronin claim that fracking won’t affect house prices (The Yorkshire Post, November 16).

Fracking company Third Energy told a different story at their public consultation in Kirby Misperton just the other month – house prices had gone down locally, they said, but only because residents had placed placards about fracking in their gardens.

You’d think they could all agree a PR line and stick to it, wouldn’t you? It’s starting to look as though they’re just making things up as they go along.

Who do we believe? The chartered surveyor – who values houses for living – quoted the previous week in your paper saying he expected a 15-20 per cent drop? Or the head of the PR group in charge of promoting fracking?

Charges part of raw deal

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

ON the vexed question of hospital parking charges, which are a burden on outpatients, inpatients and visitors alike, of course they ought to be abolished in Leeds and everywhere else in the UK.

Their imposition, however, is part of a wider malaise brought about solely by New Labour’s flawed devolution to Scotland and Wales.

When national public services like the NHS are entirely funded by central government out of taxes levied the same all over the UK, it is bizarre in the extreme that any region could introduce substantially superior terms and conditions, as has been the case for health, education, transport and care costs for the elderly.

This is tantamount to deliberate discrimination against England.