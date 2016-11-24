YP Letters: What a day to announce refit bill for Palace

From: James Robinson, West End Road, Cottingham.

ALONG with millions of others I watched the television screening of Children In Need. I was touched with considerable emotion, and with admiration for the thousands of people who gave up their time and effort to support charities and other worthy causes. A wonderful sum of over £42m has been pledged and raised.

As I watched the noble efforts of the very good causes and the unfortunate people in need, I was, paradoxically, filled with considerable anger!

Why? On the same day as this national day of giving it was glibly announced that the eye-watering, disgusting and immoral sum of £369m of public money has been found and allocated to the renovation of Buckingam Palace.

This is a disgrace and if the pictures shown on television of the numerous defects in the Palace are true, then the maintenance crew (assumed there is one) at the Palace should be given the boot. It is a shambles and it appears day-to- day maintenance and repair is sadly lacking.

On this day of national fundraising, who, in their right mind, would announce this allocation of public funds?

This was disgraceful public relations.

How can the powers that be be so insensitive to see charities, hospices, and others, struggling to keep going for the needy, and easily find this money for the Palace in these so-called times of austerity? It is assumed that the tenants will not have to contribute.

Well done Children In Need!

Do not vote for main parties

From: Arthur Marson, New North Road, Huddersfield.

THE time has come to prepare the way for the next elections to go the way we woud like them to go. Now is the time for the media to start a campaign urging the people of the need to vote in order to rid us of as many of the present politicians as possible, by not voting for the three main parties. They have adopted a self -interest policy to the detriment of most of us, while lining their own pockets and taking the country to the state it is now in.

As with most things, this is a global failing, but change must start somewhere. To start bringing the country back to solvency, here are some rules that need implementimg as soon as possible by an incoming government.

Maximum wage for national and local government employees.

Take councillors off the payroll.

Reduce numbers in both Houses of Parliament.

Percentage of electorate required to vote at elections.

Sort out second pensions.

Reduce car numbers in towns by replacing them with council-run trolleybuses.

Toughen up on killer drivers

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

THANKFULLY, never having been there, I can only imagine the feelings of grief and despair expressed by Karen Codling and Richard Gilbey, following their losses at the hands of killer drivers (The Yorkshire Post, November 22). I fervently hope that it remains that way for me; but perhaps I can share their anger at the Establishment’s long-term failure to get an effective grip on these criminals.

You report that there were 738 killer-driver convictions between 2010 and 2015. How many of these were ‘first offences’? How many lives might have been saved if courts had taken a more pre-emptive approach?

Isn’t there a huge difference in culpability between a foolish misjudgement and a wilful, criminal act? Those intoxicated by their arrogance and self-regard – mobile phone clutchers, speed freaks etc – continue to escape with limp-wristed fines. Why wait for them to kill before clamping down hard on them?

Cycle course is way forward

From: Frank Hindmarsh, Osborne Road, Harrogate.

I READ with interest the letters regarding the escapades of cyclists. Each of these correspondents should be made aware of a very active programme regarding the discipline of cyclists within the Harrogate area.

It is not just teaching the young to ride but they are taught rules and disciplines of the road.

This programme is supported by many schools and cyclists of all ages are attending classes which should lead to greater tolerance and safety for all road users.

Protesters for peace tribute

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

THE Bradford Peace Museum in West Yorkshire is currently holding an exhibition in memory of the women of Greenham Common.

In August 1981 supporters from the group ‘Women For Life’ marched 110 miles from Cardiff to Greenham Common, the United States Air Force Base in Berkshire.

The Group opposed plans to base US cruise missiles there and demanded a debate with the British government.

When this did not occur, they camped outside the bases’s main gate. Cruise missiles were withdrawn in March 1991 and the base closed.

A symbolic anti-nuclear protest camp remained until 2000.

Anyone visiting the exhibition, which runs to the end of December, will also have the chance to say ‘why they love museums’ by filling in a card with their thoughts.

More and more museums are closing owing to Government austerity, they provide education and act as a reminder of our own heritage.