YP Letters: Where are the statesmen and women who will unite UK?

From: Peter Lewis, Giles Street, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

IN these “politically correct” times, I don’t recall being asked to vote specifically on migration per se in the EU referendum.

It’s also simply not right to state repeatedly, as is constantly stated, that “the British people voted to leave”.

By a slender margin, a greater proportion of those who voted, or were allowed to, did.

But until we see some serious attempts to re-establish a consensus of realistic truth by our elected representatives, the UK will continue to be more than just divided in its opinions. Where are our great statesmen and women?

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

OUR friends in Brussels rightly fear that other countries may wish to leave the EU and punishing the UK may help to lock them in. We do not know what further misjudgments and liabilities the member states will be exposed to in future. Therefore backing this punitive precedent is somewhat short-sighted.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IF Conservative MPs fail fully to support Mrs May, they will be handing over the country at the next election to the Marxist-led Labour Party. And we shall remember that and our revenge will be long.

From: Les Arnott, Sheffield.

I HOLD no love for the Tories or the feeble Mrs May, but our nation’s future is on the line. Treacherous sellout to the EU by Labour is all too familiar. At least some of the Tories have now opted to try to get the UK the very best possible deal.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

LABOUR promises to vote against the European Withdrawal Bill. What a surprise. Hopefully it will make those who voted for Jeremy Corbyn realise what phoney messages they gave during the election hustings.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

I NEARLY fell out of my chair reading Harry Brooke’s letter (September 5). Why do Brexiteers always hark back to the long-gone British Empire? It was never an equal marriage but a one-sided hegemony founded on domination, exploitation, slavery and – often – racism.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts.

HOPEFULLY our negotiators will soon engineer our escape but if the EU bureaucrats decide to play hard ball, I suggest that British team give our continental cousins a Churchillian wave and depart from this corrupt regime immediately.