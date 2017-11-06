YP Letters: Where is our M1 ‘Welcome to Yorkshire’ sign?

From: Mr A Sykes, Derwent Road, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.

THIS letter is regarding a sign on the M1 motorway northbound saying Welcome to Yorkshire.

At the moment we haven’t got one.

I have been writing and emailing to try and get a sign but, as yet, I have had no luck.

Firstly I wrote to Highways England, they wrote back saying it was the southernmost council in Yorkshire who I had to contact – Rotherham.

I wrote to Rotherham Council regarding the above but they replied saying they were unable to put money into road signs when they can use the money for other things.

They put me on to Welcome to Yorkshire, and Sir Gary Verity.

I wrote to Sir Gary explaining my problem, but no luck there.

So I write back to Highways England asking them if they could give me an estimate for the cost of erecting a sign. I said I would find the funds to pay for a sign myself, but they have emailed me a lot of reasons why they cannot allow me to get a sign erected.

Yorkshire is the biggest county in England, but nobody knows where Yorkshire’s boundary is.