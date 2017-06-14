YP Letters: Where now for this sceptred isle after May’s pyrrhic victory?

From: Martin Hickes, High Street, Farsley, Leeds.

IF ever there was a case of being hoist by one’s own petard, Theresa May’s pyrrhic victory in the election is just that.

Perhaps her desire to strengthen her own hand in the dealings with the master Machiavellians at the EU might have been legitimate. But to the man on the Clapham Omnibus, perhaps it smacked too much of arrogance.

From the European standpoint, Britain’s international turmoil can only look like an ex-member of a gentlemen’s club planning to hawk his wares on the pavement, hoping he will be much better off.

Perhaps the biggest question facing Britain now is where does any stability actually lie? In an isolated UK which might face price rises and struggle to sell its goods and services – or as part of a dubious continental club which, to the outside observer, holds all the fascination of a snake pit?

Against a background of terrorism, a spiralling national debt, weakening armed and police forces, an overstressed NHS, cash-strapped town halls and a metamorphosing press, and with the effects of Brexit yet to kick in, whither “this sceptred isle” now, loved much by Browning, Shakespeare and Churchill?

As wise as it seemed at the time, Mr Cameron’s EU referendum – another non- necessity – could be the stone in the political pond which will cast ripples for years.

From: David Loxley, Pickering.

OF the 20 general elections since 1945, all would have resulted in a hung parliament if they had been held under proportional representation protocol (The Yorkshire Post, June 8). No one party would have commanded an overall majority. Sinn Fein refuse to swear the loyal oath. They are, therefore, prohibited from taking up seats in the House. It is not a self-imposed convention.

From: Kathleen McDermott, Worksop.

RE comments that “we need immigration to provide the skills we need”. Subtext saves businesses the time and expense of training British citizens. With 1.54 million people unemployed including a significant number of graduates, what is going wrong? Further immigration puts more strain on housing, NHS etc.

From: David Brooke, Leeds.

IS Britain’s intention to stay in the EU single market, or to leave it? Don’t businesses have a right to be told?