YP Letters: Where will Ukip votes end up as political landscape shifts?

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

UKIP has sorted things out at the top with Paul Nuttall now elected as leader, but it is difficult to see a future for them. They were always a one man band under Nigel Farage and their prospects for the long haul seem slender.

The truth is they lack a raft of credible policies which have widespread appeal to a solid cross section of the electorate. All the old parties have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have proved their durability. They each represent a coherent plan of how society and the economy should develop from their point of view.

Ukip has skilfully tapped into the prejudices of a large group of people but their support at the last election was always doomed to melt away. It will be fascinating to see where their votes end up.

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill, Harrogate.

AS the Brexit arguments rage, one fact remains and that is that Scotland and Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. There appears to be no positive way to satisfy those parts of the UK who voted to remain.

The thought of Nigel Farage seeking the role of international negotiator between the UK and the USA is a clear indication that common sense is rapidly going out of fashion.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

I CAN’T believe that John Hall (The Yorkshire Post, December 30) can possibly be so biased and naive. He accuses one side of telling “outright lies and fact twisting” and then goes on to say “he does not care if the other side did the same”. But tragically he totally misses the point when he says “never was there such a time for Parliament to take back control”. That is exactly why the country voted to leave the EU so that we are governed by a sovereign British Parliament elected by the British people.

From: Jim Sokol, Banbury.

THERESA May’s New Year message that her Brexit negotiations will give concessions to the 48 per cent who voted remain, should send a grim warning to those of us who long for a clean break from the EU.

The Prime Minister is capitulating to the left-wing’s warped ideology of remaining in the single market, accepting uncontrolled free movement of Europeans and continuing to contribute billions to this wasteful cabal, yet foregoing a seat at the decision-making table.

It just does not make sense.