YP Letters: Who’s fault is it we can’t buy rail tickets?

From: David Blackburn, Bolling Road, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley.

RE NORTHERN Rail penalty fares (David Behrens, The Yorkshire Post, November 4). How to excel at customer service:

Reduce staffing in ticket offices.

Do not publish the opening hours of ticket offices.

Provide incomprehensible ticket machines (that often don’t work )and are difficult to use.

Install credit card only ticket machines at some stations.

Employ guards that often (with some exceptions) fail to come out to the rear cab.

Purchase unreliable ticket machines (even the new 2017 ones).

Whose fault is it that we can’t sometimes get a ticket? It’s high time senior management got out and used the service and saw it from a customer point of view and found out how difficult they make it to buy a ticket in advance.

Imbalance of the roses

From: Jeff Thomas, Huby, Leeds.

THE Transport Secretary’s performance as far as Yorkshire goes is nothing short of a disaster (The Yorkshire Post, November 6). Chris Grayling’s days must surely be numbered now, let’s hope so.

The DfT statement “We are carrying out the biggest investment in transport in the North for a generation” simply does not hold up as far as Yorkshire is concerned.

This investment they refer to really only applies to the North West. Several rail electrification schemes are already complete, or in progress, around Manchester, Liverpool, Bolton, Wigan, Preston and Stalybridge, and a further scheme is about to start electrifying the Preston to Blackpool route!

I think the above provides overwhelming evidence of a total imbalance between opposite sides of the Pennines as far as investment goes. Our local business leaders and MPs alike need to keep up the pressure on the Government.

Taxing moral dilemma...

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

WHAT about data protection? I was astonished to view the Channel Four News report on the disclosure of the so called Paradise Papers, and the reporters unwarranted ambush and harassment of Tory donor Lord Ashcroft on television.

No suggestion of anything illegal or improper, just a clever man taking advantage of tax laws as they stand. Isn’t it strange that it’s always the case that people with no money would always pay as much tax as possible if they had any? Will the people responsible for the disclosure be prosecuted if discovered?

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

IF moving your money about to avoid paying too much tax is legal, then why are all the less well off up in arms? Unfortunately, though self-employed, I will never attain such wealthy heights. However I do use an accountant to sort my financial obligations out. The accountant‘s job is to get the best possible legal deal. Would all the moaners only use accountants who will make them pay as much in tax as possible? I don’t think so!

From: Ray Marshall, Holmdene Drive, Mirfield.

I WISH I could afford to travel in a private jet, let alone buy one tax free! It is dreadful all these celebs, who mainly earn their money from public shows, have these facilities, I’m 83 years old and it goes against the grain that I still pay tax on my pension. The word ‘greed’ springs to mind.

Different rule for politicians

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

SIR Terry Wogan used to say slightly risqué things. People in general didn’t find him offensive. With senior top politicians, its different. I suppose this is because we trusted Wogan – and we don’t trust politicians.

In the House of Commons, it would help if they closed half of the bars.

From: John Redfearn, Whitby Road, Pickering.

IN all of my 82 years, I have never known a Parliament like it. Instead of Brexit, can we have more affordable houses for people to live in? As for hands on knees, why not a responsive kick on the shins?

Palestinians were wronged

From: Sue Cooke, Windmill Rise, York.

ON Saturday I travelled to London to take part in a rally in support of the people of Palestine and to ensure the Balfour letter of 1917, which is currently being commemorated, is understood and acknowledged as having lead to the violation of the human rights of the people of Palestine.

When former Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour wrote his letter showing favour to the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, he also said

“that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine”.

Shooting is a wildlife crime

From: Mr R Farley, Camblesforth, Selby.

IN Amanda Anderson’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, November 3) she states “... thousands of people actively involved in grouse shooting fully wish to see the eradication of all forms of wildlife crime”. What about shooting – ie killing of grouse, partridge, pheasant, ducks etc? Do not these fall into her categorisation of “all forms of wildlife crime”?