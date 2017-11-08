YP Letters: Who wants an EU that can waffle so much about cabbages?

From: Aled Jones, Southcliffe Road, Bridlington.

LET me explain in as few words as possible why we are better off outside the EU, why Great Britain deserves its freedom and sovereignty back.

n Pythagoras’s Theorem – 24 words.

n The Lord’s Prayer – 66 words.

n Archimedes’s Principle – 67 words.

n The Ten Commandments – 179 words.

n The US Declaration of Independence – 1,300 words.

n EU regulations on the sale of cabbages – 26,911 words.

I wonder how many people have been deprived of a good lifestyle due to EU bureaucracy?

From: Don Wood, Howden.

IT has been reported that anti-Brexiteers Ken Clarke, Nick Clegg and Lord Adonis have been over to Brussels to meet the EU’s leading “negotiator”, Michel Barnier.

The EU has also had talks with other anti-Brexit nonentities, including Nicola Sturgeon and Jeremy Corbyn. It is now time for the Government and our negotiators to get tough and tell the EU that if these talks with these people who do not represent the British government or its people do not stop, and the discredited Barnier is not replaced by another negotiator, then negotiations are at an end.

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

DAVID Miliband, the former Foreign Secretary in Gordon Brown’s Labour government, has the gall to tell the majority of the UK population who voted Leave in the EU Referendum that our country is at a “low ebb” and “in retreat” and that people abroad are baffled at our decision.

I tell Miliband he only speaks for his obsession with the EU dominated by an unelected liberal elite that cannot be removed from office. If this man cared about the UK, he would not have gone to America to plant his snout in the charity trough that gives him an annual income above £400,000, following in the footsteps of his mentor Tony Blair.

The UK will not perish but flourish when free of expanding EU dictatorship.

From: Jean Lorriman, Waterloo, Huddersfield.

WELL I never thought things could get worse! First Brexit, unstable government due to the arrogance of a leader whose face looks more frantic by the day. Then all hell breaks loose over sleaze. Whatever next? My hedgehog has hibernated and I am going to join it in the hope that spring will bring good news!