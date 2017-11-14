YP Letters: Why build hospital in a parking nightmare?

Have your say

From: Carol Gannon, Leeds.

Firstly, good news that a new children’s hospital is proposed for Leeds but then my heart sank when I read “redevelopment at the LGI”.

Almost without exception everyone finds parking and travelling to the Leeds General Infirmary a nightmare.

A friend with walking difficulties was dropped off at LGI by her daughter, and by the time a parking space was found (some distance away), her mum had been in, had her scan and was out again.

Please, please can we have better parking and public transport around this site?

Surely this remains a priority.

Secondly, the issue of so-called “bed-blocking”. Why weren’t Seacroft and Killingbeck Hospitals updated and used for convalescent beds?

Patients could have transferred there before discharge and eased the bed situation in them main hospitals.

At least these two hospital sites were not in the clogged-up arteries of Leeds city centre.

Sadly now it seems too little too late.