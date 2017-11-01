YP Letters: Why no speed guns to slow frack traffic?

From: Lucy and Daniel Vulliamy, Brigham, Driffield.

FURTHER to your reporting that the planned fracking site at Kirby Misperton has already cost over £180,000 to police (The Yorkshire Post, October 25) we visited the site last week.

We estimate that there were getting on for 100 protesters, with an average age probably well over 60.

And we were “protected” by at least 70 police officers, some from Durham and Northumberland.

How on earth is it justified to allocate such an absurd number of police officers to protect a private commercial business site like this?

What exactly was the threat posed by largely elderly – some infirm – people concerned to defend our increasingly fragile environment?

We hear reports that the police are no longer investigating minor crimes; what will council tax payers make of this ludicrous over-policing?

There probably is a need for a couple of police officers, chiefly to monitor, arrest and charge the drivers of vehicles servicing the fracking site allowed to travel past us on a narrow road at well over the speed limit.

The police were using fixed and mobile cameras to record protesters at the site but had apparently forgotten to bring speed guns to record the dangerously fast speeds of site vehicles.

Your readers might like to be reminded that both the Greens and the Labour Party are committed to banning fracking altogether.

MP’s disdain for Leavers

From: MK O’Sullivan, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

ALL you referendum-winning Leave voters, including those in Huddersfield, now know that MP Barry Sheerman, a beaten Remainer, has little – or no – regard for your intelligence or sincerity of your beliefs.

You do not measure up to his much higher level of intelligence. You may in Mr Sheerman’s estimation be a dense plebian, but he will not let this stop him seeking your vote at election time.

In the US last year, Hillary Clinton showed a similar patrician disdain for the working class. Arrogance and disdain for the beliefs of others, Mr Sheerman, are not attractive traits.

From: C Watson, Ayresome Avenue, Leeds.

WHAT a nerve. In a recent public pronouncement (dig) at the UK, Jean-Claude Juncker had the gall to state that “the UK leaving the EU was like leaving the pub and not paying for your round after all others had paid for theirs”.

Is Juncker so senseless, misguided and arrogant? Surely it is not only because the UK has been paying for lots of rounds for other countries over many years that the country voted leave?

Empty seats for devolution

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

IF devolution is so important, why did only 18 of Yorkshire’s 56 MPs attend the recent debate on it in the House of Commons? That’s less than a third.

I saw on TV both Keighley MP John Grogan and Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel make valid contributions but few others.

Also, it seems slightly hypocritical to me when Hilary Benn and Rachel Reeves go on about inequality in Yorkshire, as both of them live in the more favoured London and the South East region, not in Leeds or Yorkshire.

Spare rooms, little thought

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHOEVER suggested that patients should be transferred to homes having a spare room in order to stop “bed blocking” must not have thought of the implications (Jayne Dowle, The Yorkshire Post, October 30).

Imagine how many CRB checks would have to be done, how many people would have to be employed to make sure no abuse was taking place.

The cost would be so prohibiting that it would be cheaper to rebuild the convalescent homes that were so invaluable in the past.

Not PC enough?

Changed days at chalkface

From: Trevor Williams, Station Road, Preston.

I WAS intrigued to read the article by Luke Sparkes and Jenny Thompson (The Yorkshire Post, October 27).

I noted that they were “Executive Principal” and “Principal” at an academy. As an ex-teacher, I was fascinated. We didn’t have these roles in my day.

It was pleasing to read that the academy believes in “the overt teaching of ‘knowledge” and “shares a common drive to make our school the best it can be”. Wow! Revolutionary stuff! This sort of thing surely can’t have happened in my day... did it?

Ballot reboxed

From: CR Atkinson, Far Banks, Honley, Holmfirth.

WE in the Colne Valley constituency also had our MP chosen for us by students – in our case those in the University of Huddersfield (The Yorkshire Post, October 28). My remedy is to allow students to vote only in the constituency from which they came to the university.

Bang to rights

From: Allen Jenkinson, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield.

GUNPOWDER isn’t the only supposed docudrama selling gratuitous sex and violence under a veil of history. However television is the only access most have to history and therefore it has a duty to tell the truth. Describing something as “based on a true story” means it should be a true story, when most times it’s not even close.