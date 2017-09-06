YP Letters: Why won’t more MPs speak out over grooming of children?

From: Ged Dempsey, Wentworth & Dearne Constituency Labour Party.

WELL done to MP Sarah Champion.

She was right to issue a detailed report to the Guardian and also to the respected news reporter Andrew Norfolk who has led the excellent investigative journalism on the CSE grooming in Rotherham and other towns.

However, like many, I do not accept her writing for the Murdoch newspapers, as some of her MP colleagues also do. It is a pitiful excuse and poor judgement over those papers and their odious track record.

She is ill-judged to tarnish the “floppy left” with her comments. Many of those who failed and said nowt are certainly not on the left of our party or politics!

However, Ms Champion must keep campaigning and give a voice to those who had to suffer and endure the CSE grooming. It is her duty as an MP and advocate. It is also very likely to be still going on across our town and other towns too as we speak, but even more covertly.

As Ms Champion said: “By not dealing with the facts head on, you allow people to manipulate what’s going on.”

But why is she one of the few to speak out?

Why are so many other MPs where this is going on sitting on their hands in silence?

As with all forms of corruption, there has been and still is a conspiracy and wall of silence going on over CSE grooming, as there was in the last 20 years from those in the know in positions of authority who closed ranks, looked the other way or covered up or blamed the victims, in the process failing families and thousands of other victims who endured the same emotional, physical and sexual violation, rape and abuse for years.

The investigation is likely to be bumpy due to the establishment, both locally and nationally. They are powerful forces and influential people who have a lot to lose, and they, too, do not want to be compromised or exposed for any wrongdoing.

They too must be outed and be made accountable for not safeguarding and protecting the public and our young people.

Alexis Jay, head of the wider inquiry into child sex abuse, has a tough job and the probe has faced the dark forces and vested interests attempting derail it.

The perpetrators must all face justice. Only an handful have been dealt with so far. The rest need to be tracked down and put in the dock.