YP Letters: Will May accept a Brexit change of heart from the voters?

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

WHAT has been clear all along to the well-informed is that even the best Brexit deal imaginable will not be as good for the UK as our country’s remaining in the European Union. As Lord (Bob) Kerslake, head of the UK civil service until 2014, put it: “There is no upside to Brexit; it is damage limitation.”

It seems this message is increasingly getting through to less expert voters. Polls carried out by YouGov are finding a consistent switch away from “Leave” to “Remain”.

Polling expert Professor Low, commenting on the YouGov data, has said: “In the last five polls (over two months) the drop has become something of a rout. Leave has lost five per cent of its voters and that drop appears to be accelerating. If the fall continues at the current pace, by Christmas nearly one quarter of the Leave voters will have left the camp.”

Just over a year ago Theresa May felt obliged to carry out “the will of the people” and go for a “hard Brexit”. Now that “the will of the people” has clearly changed, will she feel obliged to reverse her policy?

From: Ian Oglesby, High Catton Road, Stamford Bridge, York.

THOSE people still hoping to overturn the democratic decision to leave the EU deny the existence of two fundamental issues.

Firstly, this great nation, cornerstone of the Commonwealth, with its seat on the UN Security Council and in charge of its own armed forces, police and law making, would be demoted to a province of a superstate, struggling to be heard among 28 others.

Secondly, immigration has helped with the problem of labour shortage but caused many other costly problems including wage suppression, housing, social services, education, language and interpreters in a country which has four times as many people to the square mile as France, for example.

From: Mr A Davies, Augusta Park, Grimsby.

SOME weeks ago, The Yorkshire Post published a letter in which it set out details of a briefing paper which told MPs and Lords that the referendum was to be advisory only and would not be binding on Parliament.

Your correspondent Louis Kasatkin (The Yorkshire Post, October 26) is thus emphatically wrong in saying that all parties accept the outcome as binding. On the contrary, Parliament voted for an advisory referendum.