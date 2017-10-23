YP Letters: Willingness to walk away is key to getting good Brexit deal

From: J Barraclough, Morley.

AS the EU continues to be intransigent over Brexit negotiations, the Government should be fully prepared to walk away with no deal rather than agree to a bad deal.

The Government would certainly have the support of the British people.

According to a new Sky Data poll a large majority of the public believes that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’.

A massive 74 per cent agreed the country should walk away rather than accept a bad ‘punishment’ deal. Just 26 per cent think ‘any deal is better than no deal’.

As Justice Minister Dominic Raab has said, the UK must ‘strive for the very best outcome from these negotiations, but prepare for all eventualities’.

It is worrying, therefore, that the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, wrote that he will only spend money on preparing for a ‘no-deal scenario’ just before such a scenario should arise.

The responsible action to take would be to ensure that we are prepared for a no-deal scenario now, and not wait until the last minute.

We hope that the UK and EU negotiating teams will reach a deal that benefits both sides. Indeed, it is in their interest to do so. However if we want to get a good deal, we have to be willing and able to walk away from the negotiations.

If, because of EU bullying, the UK and EU agree to a bad deal, then Britain will be saddled with the terms of the deal for decades.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

TORY peer Anne McIntosh wrote “Like it or not, Yorkshire has benefited hugely from our membership of the EU” (The Yorkshire Post, October 19).

Like it – yes! But only about 60 per cent of the UK’s contributions to the EU is returned in the way of subsidies, grants etc to the whole country.

Therefore, some 40 per cent of the UK ‘s EU contributions go towards funding the excesses of what is still called ‘a project’, and to support those countries that cannot manage their own financial affairs.

I wonder how much of that 40 per cent is committed by Yorkshire businesses and Yorkshire’s population. Perhaps Yorkshire hasn’t ‘benefited hugely’ after all. But maybe we could benefit more when we don’t pay anything to the EU – which will occur if and when we all have faith in ourselves and support British business. And, Remainers, let’s trust our Brexit endeavours instead of always doubting them.